Japan Premier League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Japan Cricket Association is all set to host the third edition of the Japan Premier League. The West Kanto Warriors will enter the tournament as defending champions. The South Kanto Super Kings were the winners in the tournament's inaugural edition two years ago.

A total of five teams will take part in this year's tournament - South Kanto Super Kings, West Kanto Warriors, Kansai Chargers, North Kanto Kings and North Kanto Lions.

The Sano International Cricket Ground 1 and Sano International Cricket Ground 2 are the two venues chosen for the tournament.

Japan Premier League 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 29, Friday

South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers, 7:20 AM

North Kanto Lions vs West Kanto Hurricanes, 7:20 AM

South Kanto Super Kings vs East Kanto Sunrisers, 11:00 AM

Kansai Chargers vs North Kanto Lions, 11: 00 AM

April 30, Saturday

North Kanto Lions vs West Kanto Hurricanes, 6:30 AM

South Kanto Super Kings vs West Kanto Hurricanes, 6:30 AM

Kansai Chargers vs East Kanto Sunrisers, 10:30 AM

South Kanto Super Kings vs North Kanto Lions, 10.30 AM

May 1, Sunday

Kansai Chargers vs West Kanto Hurricanes, 6:30 AM

East Kanto Sunrisers vs Kansai Chargers, 6:30 AM

Third place playoff, 10:30 AM

Final, 10.30 AM

Japan Premier League 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Japan Cricket YouTube Channel will stream all matches of the tournament.

Japan Premier League 2022: Squads

Kansai Chargers

Biwash Bhandari, Hiro Yamashina, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Kohei Wakita, Nikesh Rishal, Souta Wada, Wataru Uebayashi, Yuto Sato, Abhinav Mahajan, Akira Kuribayashi, Jun Yamashita, Makoto Taniyama (c), Ryuichi Ashida, Sandeep Krishnan (Wk), Subhan Arshad (Wk), Daichi Motoyama, Hiroto Nakamori, Ikuya Nishioka, Ryan Drake, Sanjeev Kumar, Siddhanta Khatri, Sunny Singh

West Kanto Hurricanes

Shogo Kimura, Vinay Iyer, Kazuma Stafford, Masaki Kawashima, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Raheel Kano, Shubham Shukla, Tomonoshin Oki, Wataru Miyauchi, Jisei Ando, Kakeru Ebisui, Masato Morita, Sora Ichiki, Takurou Hagihara

East Kanto Sunrisers

Dinesh Sandaruwan, Ibrahim Takahashi, Kasun Ganesh, Tsuyoshi Takada, Kento Dobell, Naveen Negi, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Sarfraz Petkar, Marcus Thurgate (Wk), Supun Nawarathna (c) & (Wk), Ashley Thurgate, Malith Neranjan, Manav Natarajan, Muneeb Siddique

North Kanto Lions

Lachie Lake, Reiji Suto, Reo Sakurano, Shan Chathuranga, Hashan Thilakarathne, Karthik Vellingiri, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Shotaro Hirarsuka, Anil Chandraiah (Wk), Shu Noguchi (Wk), Anushantha Chandima, Declan Mccomb, Mandeep Singh, Roshan Dangal

South Kanto Super Kings

Aarav Tiwari, Kento Yokoi, Kohei Kubota, Rohit Kesari, Vishal Patel, Aditya Phadke, Anil Kumar, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Alex Patmore (Wk), Gurman Singh, Luke Bates, Nandhakumar Rangasamy, Nihar Parmar, Piyush Kumbhare.

Edited by Bhargav