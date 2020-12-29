Jason Holder's flourish in the final over helps Sydney Sixers earn improbable win over Melbourne Renegades

Jason Holder's heroics in the final over helped the Sydney Sixers earn an unlikely win over the Melbourne Renegades in the 2020 BBL. Needing 16 runs off the final over, the West Indies Test captain got the job done with a ball to spare.

Jason Holder hit Will Sutherland for back-to-back boundaries before sealing the win with a massive six. It was an incredible piece of clutch batting by Holder, as he helped the BBL 09 champions move to the top of the BBL table.

Jason Holder earlier helped the Sydney Sixers restrict the Melbourne Renegades to 168/6 despite an impressive start by Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh. The Sixers started the chase well but looked to be outclassed when Carlos Brathwaite was dismissed in the 19th over with his team still needing 20 runs.

Ice-cold Jason Holder lifts Sydney Sixers to the top

Jason Holder has been impressive in the BBL.

The Sixers still needed 14 runs off the last four deliveries and the pressure was at an all-time high. Holder had ice in his veins as he hit two boundaries and then secured a thrilling win for his side with a big six.

Holder's heroics were the perfect farewell gift for the Sydney Sixers. This was the West Indian's final game in the BBL this season and he made sure to sign off in style with a match-winning performance.

The Melbourne Renegades were condemned to a fourth straight defeat despite a spirited bowling display up until the final over. The Aaron Finch-led side finished bottom of the table last season, and their chances of making the play-offs this time around appear to be very slim at the moment.

The Sixers, on the other hand, look set for a deep run in the tournament. They have just lost one of their first five games this season. Even the absence of several key players, including Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott, hasn't halted their progress so far in BBL 2020.