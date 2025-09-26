Jasprit Bumrah bowls left-arm spin in nets ahead of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 clash [Watch]

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah was spotted bowling left-arm spin in the nets ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage dead rubber contest against Sri Lanka. The bowler is in contention to be rested for the encounter, with a crucial final scheduled against Pakistan on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Stadium. His workload has been monitored carefully throughout the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was one of the players rested in the match against Oman towards the end of the group stage phase after India had already secured qualification with successive wins. In the practice session ahead of the Sri Lanka contest, Bumrah was bowling left-arm spin with an action that mirrored Ravindra Jadeja's. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was observing the proceedings, before the bowler switched to bowling pace with a shortened run-up. Have a look at some of the ace pacer's spin bowling right here (via Times of India): Bumrah was also seen having a chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir, before working on his ground fielding and throwing with fielding coach T Dilip. Jasprit Bumrah had unleashed some spin bowling in the nets during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series as well Players are often known to work on their secondary skills and experiment during the net session. Bowlers, in particular, try to work with different actions and challenge themselves with elements entirely different from their strengths. Similar to his recent brief tryst with spin in the nets during the Asia Cup 2025, Bumrah had resorted to some right-arm leg-breaks during an indoor training session ahead of the third Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Brisbane.The right-arm pacer has had a mixed Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far, claiming five wickets in four matches at an average of 22, and an economy rate of 7.33. He returned figures of 0-45 in the Super 4 stage match against Pakistan, before responding with a brilliant spell of 2-18 in the 41-run win over Bangladesh.