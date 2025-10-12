Jasprit Bumrah breaks frustrating partnership, sends Khary Pierre's stump for a walk on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Jasprit Bumrah didn’t take too long to break, striking off the very first over he bowled after lunch break by dismissing Khary Pierre on Day 3 of the second Test between India and the West Indies in Delhi. The speedster knocked over Pierre for 23 (46) as the tourists lost their ninth wicket for 221. With the wicket, Team India also ended a 46-run partnership off 97 deliveries between Pierre and Anderson Phillip for the ninth wicket.
The dismissal came in the 73rd over of WI’s first innings. Bumrah bowled a length ball around off that straightened after pitching. The batter was beaten in his defence as the ball sneaked through to crash into the off stump, which went cartwheeling - a common sight for Bumrah. This was also Bumrah's first wicket of the contest.
Jasprit Bumrah joins Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the wickets tally as India demolish the West Indies
Spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja impressed with the ball as India dominated West Indies on Day 3. Kuldeep has scalped four wickets, while Jadeja bagged three.
At the time of writing, the visitors were 240/9 in their first innings.
Opting to bat first, India put up 518/5 before declaring in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a marathon knock of 175 before getting run out in an unfortunate manner. The southpaw faced 258 balls, hitting 22 boundaries.
Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill was equally brilliant with the bat. The right-handed batter continued his purple patch, scoring an unbeaten 129 off 196 deliveries, comprising two sixes and 16 boundaries.
Sai Sudharsan looked brilliant for his 87, missing out on a well-deserved century. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy chipped in with their 40s, while KL Rahul added 38 runs to the scorecard. Jomel Warrican was the only bright spot for the West Indies in the bowling unit. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 3/98.
The Shubman Gill-led side are 1-0 ahead in the two-match series. India won the opening game by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. They have not lost a single Test against WI at home since the 1994/95 series.
