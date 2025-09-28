  • home icon
  Jasprit Bumrah flattens Haris Rauf's off stump to send him packing for 6 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 28, 2025 22:41 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah bowls. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf with his trademark yorker to send him packing for a single-figure score in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. It was also the first wicket for the star cricketer, having gone wicketless in his first two overs during the powerplay.

The dismissal occurred in the 18th over of the innings, as Suryakumar Yadav brought in Bumrah, with the death overs nearing. Rauf opened his account with a boundary to the third man, thanks to an outside edge off his bat. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old was late to bring his bat down in time to counter Bumrah's yorker.

Watch the video below:

Bumrah finished with 25-2 in 3.1 overs, as Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan collapses spectacularly inside 20 overs

Team India has put on an outstanding bowling performance. (Credits: BCCI X)

Jasprit Bumrah, who came on to bowl the 20th over of the innings, dismissed Mohammad Nawaz, who holed out to deep mid-wicket, with Rinku Singh taking a simple catch.

The Men in Green were 113/1 in 12.4 overs but lost their last nine wickets for only 33 runs, thereby collapsing to 146 in 19.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) stitched an explosive 84-run stand, with the former bringing up his half-century off only 35 balls.

He was the first Pakistan batter to be dismissed, as he departed for 57 off 38 deliveries, with Varun Chakaravarthy breaking the highly threatening partnership. After the openers, only Saim Ayub (14) got to double figures. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers with a stunning haul of 4-0-30-4. Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel did equally well, chipping in with a couple of scalps each.

Team India has already beaten Pakistan twice in this multi-nation tournament. At the time of writing, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill had gotten their side off to a decent start, scoring 7/0 off the first over.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
