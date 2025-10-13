Jasprit Bumrah gets 3rd wicket to end West Indies’ resistance for 390 in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Jasprit Bumrah provided the final breakthrough as India bundled out the West Indies for 390 in the second innings on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test in Delhi on Monday, October 13. The speedster dismissed Jayden Seales to end the 79-run partnership for the last wicket. Seales departed for 32 runs off 67 balls, comprising one six and a boundary.

The dismissal came in the 119th over of WI’s second innings and the ninth over after the tea break. Bumrah bowled an angling in length ball on leg, and Seales went for a flick shot. The batter played it straight into the hands of Washington Sundar at deep square leg. After managing six runs off the first balls in the over, Seales tried to cash in but paid the price. He was utterly distraught after losing his wicket.

Watch the video below:

India need 121 runs to win the second Test against the West Indies; Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav star with the ball on Day 4

A clinical bowling display from Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav ensured India bowled out the West Indies for a lead of 120 in the second innings. The duo returned with three wickets apiece, while Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets. John Campbell and Shai Hope starred with the bat for the tourists, returning with scores of 115 and 103. The duo shared a 177-run partnership for the third wicket. Justin Greaves and skipper Roston Chase also contributed 50* (85) and 40 (72), respectively.

Batting first, India declared for 518/5 in their first essay. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 175 runs but fell prey to an unfortunate run-out dismissal. Captain Shubman Gill continued his purple patch, scoring an unbeaten 129. Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 87, while Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy contributed in their 40s. Jomel Warrican bagged three wickets for the tourists.

In the first innings, WI were bundled out for 248. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja spun a web with the ball, bagging a five-wicket haul and three-for, respectively.

India are 1-0 ahead in the two-match series, having won the opening game by an innings and 140 runs. They have not lost a Test to the West Indies since the 1994/95 series at home.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test live score and updates here.

