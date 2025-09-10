Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Alishan Sharafu with a brilliant yorker in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on song as he made his T20I comeback against the UAE at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The speedster knocked over opening batter Alishan Sharafu with a pinpoint yorker as the hosts lost their first wicket for 26 runs. The right-handed batter departed for 22 runs off 17 balls, including one six and three boundaries.The dismissal came in the fifth over of the UAE’s innings. Bumrah bowled a searing yorker, and the batter was too late to react, failing to put his bat right on time as the ball crashed into the off-stump.Watch the video below:For the unversed, Jasprit Bumrah is playing his first T20I after the 2024 T20 World Cup. He has scalped 89 wickets in 69 innings, barring the ongoing game.“We never do things with logic” – Former India captain believes Jasprit Bumrah should’ve been rested against the UAEFormer India captain Ajay Jadeja believes that Jasprit Bumrah should’ve been rested for the match against the UAE. The cricketer-turned-analyst felt that there is no need to use the speedster against minnows. He said on Sony Sports Network (via DNA):&quot;What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye? (Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE?) Either don't protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic.”&quot;The match is against the UAE. No disrespect because I have seen their captain, [Muhammad] Wasim, and the talent he possesses. You cannot rank any team, but this is a T20 World Cup-winning Team India. Hence, I am clear. If Bumrah plays tomorrow, I am going on strike,” he added.Notably, Bumrah recently played only three out of five Tests in England to manage his workload. The series ended in a 2-2 tie.As of the match, the UAE were 48/3 after 8.3 overs at the time of writing.Follow IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live score and updates here.