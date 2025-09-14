Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Sufiyan Muqeem for 10 to claim his second wicket in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Pakistan's tailender Sufiyan Muqeem for 10 in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Muqeem went too far across and exposed the stumps fully. It resulted in his downfall as the right-arm pacer hit the stumps to take his second wicket of the innings.The moment occurred in the 19th over of the innings when Suryakumar Yadav introduced the 31-year-old for his fourth and final. Although Bumrah bowled a front-foot no-ball, followed by conceding a couple of boundaries, he finished the over with a wicket. Muqeem missed the paddle sweep as the low full toss from Bumrah sent the bails flying.Watch the video below:The Ahmedabad-born cricketer's first wicket of the innings came in the form of Mohammad Haris. The latter holed out to deep square leg in the very second over, perishing only for three runs.Jasprit Bumrah pick of the wicket among pacers as India's outstanding bowling effort restricts Pakistan to 127Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)With Bumrah bagging figures of 4-0-28-2, the Men in Blue lost the toss but bowled outstandingly to restrict their arch-rivals to 127 in Dubai. The Indian spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel stalled Pakistan's run-scoring in the middle overs. Kuldeep, who demolished the UAE with his four scalps, bagged a haul of 4-0-18-3 to become the pick of the bowlers for India. Axar took a couple, dismissing key batters in Fakhar Zaman (17) and Salman Ali Agha (3), while Chakravarthy snared one wicket.For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 40 but failed to get the required momentum in his innings, consuming 44 deliveries. Some late strikes from Shaheen Shah Afridi gave the Men in Green something to bowl at. At the time of writing this, India were 93/2 after 11 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease. Saim Ayub had taken the wickets of Abhishek Sharma (31) and Shubman Gill (10).