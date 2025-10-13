Jasprit Bumrah sends Jomel Warrican’s off-stump flying to claim first wicket in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah finally made his mark in the second innings of the second Test against the West Indies after castling Jomel Warrican with a stellar delivery on Day 4. The right-arm pacer clinched his first wicket of the innings after a 94-over wait as the visitors put on a defiant show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Men in Blue had a difficult start to Day 4 as the overnight pair of Shai Hope and John Campbell continued to be at their resolute best. Bumrah tried to make an impression on the pitch where the ball kept low to keep the batters in check, but his first wicket continued to elude him. After India made a strong comeback after the Lunch break by triggering a collapse, Bumrah also got into the act by cleaning up the tail. After Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in the 92nd over, West Indies were reduced to 298-7, with skipper Roston Chase also back in the hut. The pace spearhead was introduced into the attack soon after, and he struck off the second ball itself. Jomel Warrican tried a tentative poke against a delivery angled into him, but was helpless as the ball snuck past the massive gap between his bat and body to uproot the off-stump and send it cart-wheeling back. Have a look at the dismissal right here: The West Indies spinner was dismissed for three runs off six deliveries as the score read 307-8 after 95 overs. The vice-captain was castled by a pacer in the first innings as well, with Mohammed Siraj claiming his wicket after only a run scored. Jasprit Bumrah clinched the second wicket of his spell by dismissing Anderson PhillipIn his next over after dismissing Jomel Warrican, the right-arm pacer struck again by getting Anderson Phillip to nick one off to Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps. The West Indies pacer had to depart after scoring just two runs off 10 deliveries. At the time of writing, Bumrah's figures read 2-30 after 16 overs, with the West Indies tottering at 315-9, with a meagre 45-run lead.