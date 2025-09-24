Jasprit Bumrah strikes early to dismiss Tanzid Hasan for 1 in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah helped Team India strike early by dismissing Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan in his opening over of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. As a result, Bangladesh lost their first wicket for just four runs. Hasan walked back for just one run off three balls he faced.The dismissal came in the second over of Bangladesh’s run chase. Bumrah bowled a good-length ball slanted across, and Tanzid closed the bat face at the wrong time. All he managed was a leading edge, and Shivam Dube settled well underneath the ball to take a simple catch at mid-on.Watch the video below:This was the fourth wicket for Bumrah in the ongoing T20 tournament. On the other hand, Hasan continued his poor run with the bat after getting out for a duck against Sri Lanka twice at the Asia Cup 2025.Jasprit Bumrah strikes early after India set a 169-run target against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clashJasprit Bumrah helped India get the ball rolling after the Men in Blue posted 168/6 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, smashing a quickfire 75 off 37 balls at a stunning strike rate of 202.70, including five maximums and six boundaries.Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 29 (19) and 38 (29), respectively. Rishad Hossain emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Bangla Tigers, returning with figures of 2/27 in his three overs.At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 35/1 after five overs.The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will be looking for their fifth consecutive win at the Asia Cup 2025. A win would secure them a birth in the final ahead of their last Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on Friday, September 26.With eight titles, defending champions India are the most successful team in the continental tournament. Notably, Bangladesh beat India by six runs in their last meeting in the 50-over version of the event in 2023.Follow the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live score and updates on Sportskeeda.