Jasprit Bumrah strikes to remove John Campbell after a successful review on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Published Oct 02, 2025 10:29 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed John Campbell for the 3rd time in Tests. [Getty Images]

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed John Campbell as India got rid of West Indies openers early on Day 1 of the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. Campbell walked back for just eight runs off 19 balls he faced as the visitors lost their first two wickets for just 20 runs.

The dismissal came in the seventh over of the West Indies’ innings. Bumrah bowled a length ball outside off, and Campbell got an outside edge as the ball straightened after pitching. The wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel collected a regulation catch and appealed.

The hosts reviewed the decision after the on-field umpire gave it not out. The replays showed that the ball took an edge on its way to the keeper, and the decision was overturned. The decision was tricky as the bat hit the pad at the same time it hit the ball.

Watch the video below:

This was John Campbell’s third dismissal against Jasprit Bumrah in Tests, managing just 15 runs off 49 balls against the World No. 1-ranked Test bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj make early inroads as India dominate West Indies at the start of play in the 1st Test

A clinical bowling display from speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj helped India dominate the West Indies from the very beginning in the series opener. Siraj, in particular, provided the first breakthrough by dismissing opening batter Tangerine Chanderpaul for an eleven-ball duck.

At the time of writing, WI were 29/2 after eight overs, with Alick Athanaze and Brandon King at the crease.

Earlier in the day, India picked three spinners in vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav alongside the two key pacers.

On the other hand, Roston Chase-led West Indies have opted for two seamers, two spinners, and an allrounder. The tourists are searching for their first win on Indian soil since the 1994/95 series. They haven’t beaten India since their win at home in 2002.

West Indies are yet to register a victory in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, having lost 0-3 to Australia in their last assignment at home. Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led side drew a five-match Test series 2-2 in England earlier this year.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

Edited by James Kuanal
