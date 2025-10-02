Jasprit Bumrah uproots stumps twice in quick succession on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 02, 2025 14:01 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah is currently ranked No. 1 in latest ICC Test rankings. [Getty Images]

Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Justin Greaves and Johann Layne with two brilliant yorkers on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. While Greaves perished for 32 (48), Layne followed him to the pavilion for just 1 (4).

Ad

The first such dismissal from Bumrah came off the last ball of the 39th over of the West Indies’ first innings. Bumrah bowled a pinpoint yorker, and the batter got low and cleared his back leg, but was surprised with the 140kmph-plus delivery from the World No.1 pacer. The ball went under the bat to hit the base of the off-stump, which came out of the ground.

In his next over (41st off the innings), Bumrah knocked over Layne with another Yorker that crashed into off and middle-stump. The tail-ender was beaten for pace as the ball snuck past his defense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With two quick wickets, Bumrah became the joint-fastest Indian pacer alongside Javagal Srinath (24 innings) for the fastest 50 Test scalps at home.

Watch the video below:

Ad

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed opening batter John Campbell to give India a promising start.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah help India crush West Indies for 162 in their first innings on Day 1

A clinical bowling display from Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah helped India bowl out the West Indies for 162 in their first innings on Day 1. Siraj, in particular, bagged a four-wicket haul to continue his red-hot form after emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets on his Test comeback after nearly 12 months.

Ad

The Roston Chase-led West Indies will now be looking to produce a fighting display with the ball to give themselves a chance in the ongoing Test. The visitors have not won a Test match against India since 2002. They are coming on the back of a 0-3 loss to Australia at home.

On the other hand, Team India will be keen to get back to winning ways after losing to New Zealand by a 0-3 margin at home last year. They, however, drew their previous Test series in England by a 2-2 margin earlier this year.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications