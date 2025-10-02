Jasprit Bumrah uproots stumps twice in quick succession on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Justin Greaves and Johann Layne with two brilliant yorkers on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. While Greaves perished for 32 (48), Layne followed him to the pavilion for just 1 (4).The first such dismissal from Bumrah came off the last ball of the 39th over of the West Indies’ first innings. Bumrah bowled a pinpoint yorker, and the batter got low and cleared his back leg, but was surprised with the 140kmph-plus delivery from the World No.1 pacer. The ball went under the bat to hit the base of the off-stump, which came out of the ground.In his next over (41st off the innings), Bumrah knocked over Layne with another Yorker that crashed into off and middle-stump. The tail-ender was beaten for pace as the ball snuck past his defense.With two quick wickets, Bumrah became the joint-fastest Indian pacer alongside Javagal Srinath (24 innings) for the fastest 50 Test scalps at home.Watch the video below:Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed opening batter John Campbell to give India a promising start.Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah help India crush West Indies for 162 in their first innings on Day 1 A clinical bowling display from Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah helped India bowl out the West Indies for 162 in their first innings on Day 1. Siraj, in particular, bagged a four-wicket haul to continue his red-hot form after emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets on his Test comeback after nearly 12 months.The Roston Chase-led West Indies will now be looking to produce a fighting display with the ball to give themselves a chance in the ongoing Test. The visitors have not won a Test match against India since 2002. They are coming on the back of a 0-3 loss to Australia at home.On the other hand, Team India will be keen to get back to winning ways after losing to New Zealand by a 0-3 margin at home last year. They, however, drew their previous Test series in England by a 2-2 margin earlier this year.Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.