  • "Jassi ne toh run-up bhi mark kar liya tha" - Gautam Gambhir's hilarious reaction after toss in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 10, 2025 19:07 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill won his first-ever toss as India's Test captain. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir came up with a hilarious reaction after the toss of the ongoing second and final Test of the home series against West Indies. Shubman Gill won the toss and the elected to bat first at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 10.

Notably, this was Gill's first-ever toss win as Test captain. Gambhir's reaction to it suggested that the side expected the toss losing streak to continue.

In a video posted on BCCI's social media handle, Gambhir joked about how fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had even marked his run-up, anticipating Gill to lose yet another toss.

Gambhir was heard saying:

"Jassi ne toh run-up bhi mark kar liya tha. (Jassi had even marked his run-up)"
It is worth mentioning that Gill's Test captaincy kicked off with a five-match Test series in England earlier this year. He lost the toss in all five of those fixtures. The trend continued during the side's Test series opener of the ongoing series against West Indies as well.

Yashasvi Jaiswal shines with the bat on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

After electing to bat first, India were off to an impressive start, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul forming a 58-run stand. While Rahul departed after scoring 38 runs from 54 balls, Jaiswal notched up a brilliant century.

Jaiswal hit his seventh Test ton, remaining unbeaten on 173 off 253 balls. Sai Sudharsan also played a crucial knock for the home team. The southpaw missed out on his maiden century in international cricket, departing after a well-made 87 from 165 deliveries.

Shubman Gill was not out on 20 (68 balls) as the team finished 318/2 at stumps. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican took both the wickets that fell on the opening day.

Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led side currently have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. They beat the visitors by an innings and 140 runs in the opening contest at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

