"Jawaab milega uska"- Rohit Sharma's cheeky response to T20I future amidst build-up to IND vs SA Tests

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's T20I future has been a topic of debate since his incredible performance in the 2023 World Cup. While the veteran opener hasn't played a single T20I since November 2022, a potential comeback hasn't been ruled out yet.

Having just missed out on winning the World Cup, Rohit's focus now is on trying and help India win their first-ever Test series on South African soil.

Speaking to the reporters on the eve of the first Test against South Africa, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say when asked about his T20I future:

"We are desperate to play cricket and try and win wherever we get a chance. I know what you're trying to ask (smiles) (on T20 WC). Jawaab milega uska (Soon you will get an answer)."

Rohit also opened up on how the encouragement from fans post the 2023 World Cup final defeat helped him move on from the heartbreak. He added:

"To come back from that loss is hard, but there's so much cricket happening, you got to find that strength to move on from that. It takes time, it took time for me as well to come out from that. You got to look forward. We got a lot of encouragement from the outside world after that final and that motivated me personally to make sure I get up and make sure I start doing my job again."

Rohit Sharma is enjoying his batting

Rohit Sharma didn't give anything away when he was indirectly asked about his plans to play in the T20 World Cup in June next year. He just spoke about how he was feeling about his batting of late.

On this, he stated:

"As a batter I am batting as well as I could. So whatever is in front of me, I will look forward to play, whatever is in front of me."

India will need Rohit Sharma to fire and score big to increase their chances of winning the Test series in South Africa.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App