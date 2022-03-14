Jharkhand shatter several Ranji Trophy records with a record total of 880, Kumar Kushagra breaks Javed Miandad's record

The Jharkhand team was on a run-scoring spree in the pre-quarterfinal match against Nagaland in Ranji Trophy 2021-22. After being put in to bat first, the Jharkhand batters seemed to have no trouble against a feeble Nagaland bowling attack.

Openers Utkarsh Singh and Md Nazim scored 36 and 26 runs, respectively, while Kumar Suraj mustered 66 runs at No. 3. Captain Saurabh Tiwary missed out as he only added 29 runs to his tally before he was trapped LBW by Jonathan R.

The young duo of Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra were relentless in their pursuit of taking the game away from the opposition. While Virat scored 107 runs, Kushagra raced his way to 266 runs off just 270 balls.

In the process, the 17-year-old also broke former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad's record and became the youngest to score 250+ runs in first-class cricket.

Anukul Royal and Shahbaz Nadeem also added to the carnage scoring 59 and 177 runs. respectively. Rahul Shukla remained unbeaten on 85, helping the team score 880 runs.

ಹರ್ಷ 🐼 @grharsh



Kumar Kushagra bringing up his Maiden double hundred in PQF of Ranji.! he ended up with 266 (270) 37*4,2*6



He is just 17



#RanjiTrophy | #PQF | #JHAvNAG | After MSD & Ishan the next WK from Jharkhand is getting ready to storm the Indian CricketKumar Kushagra bringing up his Maiden double hundred in PQF of Ranji.! he ended up with 266 (270) 37*4,2*6He is just 17 After MSD & Ishan the next WK from Jharkhand is getting ready to storm the Indian Cricket Kumar Kushagra bringing up his Maiden double hundred in PQF of Ranji.! he ended up with 266 (270) 37*4,2*6He is just 17#RanjiTrophy | #PQF | #JHAvNAG | https://t.co/f8FrGLKgKi

Jharkhand record the fourth-highest total in Ranji Trophy

880 runs in an innings is now the fourth-highest total in the history of the Ranji Trophy. The team went past Mumbai's tally of 855/6 against Hyderabad back in 1990-91 in this match.

Highest innings totals in the Ranji Trophy:

944/6 – Hyderabad vs Andhra, 1993-94

912/6 – Tamil Nadu vs Goa, 1988-89

912/8 – Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka, 1945-46

880/10 – Jharkhand vs Nagaland, 2021-22*

885/6 - Mumbai vs Hyderabad, 1990-91

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 BCCI domestic



#RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter Along with a huge double-century from Kumar Kushagra, centuries from Virat Singh (107) and Shahbaz Nadeem (177) power Jharkhand to a first-innings total of 880 against Nagaland, the fourth-highest total in Ranji Trophy history📸 BCCI domestic Along with a huge double-century from Kumar Kushagra, centuries from Virat Singh (107) and Shahbaz Nadeem (177) power Jharkhand to a first-innings total of 880 against Nagaland, the fourth-highest total in Ranji Trophy history 🙌📸 BCCI domestic#RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/GXxdDiJ5vy

Also Read | "I am surprised to see where he was standing" - Dinesh Karthik dissects Virat Kohli's technical flaw in the 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

This score is also the highest score ever by a team that has been bowled out in the Ranji Trophy. The previous best was 798 by Maharashtra.

Highest all-out total in the Ranji Trophy

880: Jharkhand v Nagaland, Kolkata, 2022*

798: Maharashtra v Northern India, Pune, 1941

785: Tamil Nadu v Hyderabad, Hyderabad, 2009

784: Baroda v Holkar, Baroda,1947

764: Mumbai v Holkar, Mumbai ,1945

Edited by Ritwik Kumar