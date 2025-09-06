Jitesh Sharma undergoes intense wicketkeeping drills in Dubai ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 06, 2025 13:21 IST
India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5 - Source: Getty
Jitesh Sharma has featured in nine T20Is for India (Source: Getty)

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was spotted performing intense wicketkeeping drills with fielding coach T. Dilip ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The multi-nation tournament is set to begin on September 9, and the Men in Blue arrived in Dubai on Thursday, September 4, in batches.

The defending champions held their first practice session on Friday, September 5, with Jitesh undergoing a focused keeping workout. In one clip, Sanju Samson could be seen sitting nearby, closely observing Jitesh’s movements.

Watch the video here: (Via ESPNcricinfo]:

Suryakumar Yadav’s side has been placed in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. India will kick off their campaign against UAE on Wednesday, September 10, followed by a clash with Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, with both matches in Dubai. The final group-stage match is scheduled against Oman on Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi.

“This will remain a marginal call” - Irfan Pathan picks between Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson for India’s XI in 2025 Asia Cup

There has been ongoing debate about who India should play as the wicketkeeper-batter in the 2025 Asia Cup, whether Sanju Samson or Jitesh Sharma. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a video on his YouTube channel (@officialIrfanpathan) on Saturday, September 6, weighing in on the matter, saying:

“The talking point about Sanju Samson is important because it’s not like the guy wasn’t performing. It’s also not like Jitesh Sharma, who came into the team, didn’t perform. He has performed solidly. He has batted brilliantly for RCB. But I am looking at whether Sanju Samson can bat at number five. Because Axar Patel does the floater’s job. But one, two, three, four are set. Tilak Verma, in my opinion, has performed very well. He should get a place at number three, in my opinion.”
“Suryakumar Yadav at four because he has also played at three and at four. At four, his average is better. His strike rate is almost the same as a number-three batting average. But if Sanju Samson, because you also want to reward the performance you recently did, and it’s not like at number five, where you talk about six or seven, can he bat well at five, because he also plays spin well. It’s not like Sanju Samson can’t, but what we have to see is who is playing better in the nets on old balls, Jitesh or Sanju Samson. I would still like to push Sanju Samson to play, but this will remain a marginal call,” he added.

Sanju Samson has racked up 861 runs in 38 innings with two fifties and three hundreds, while Jitesh Sharma has 100 runs from seven innings.

