JKCA labels allegations against Parvez Rasool of stealing pitch-roller

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has brought serious allegations against veteran all-rounder Parvez Rasool for stealing a pitch roller.

In a notice issued to the off-spinning all-rounder, JKCA has asked Parvez Rasool to return the pitch roller or face legal action. The statement said:

“You are holding machinery of JKCA… Before taking any harsh step in the direction which may include inviting police action for breach of trust and in order to maintain cordial relationship, you are directed to immediately return all machinery within one week failing which JKCA will be free to take action.

However, Parvez Rasool, who is the first Jammu & Kashmir cricketer to play for India, has denied all such allegations.

“Is this the way to treat an international cricketer who has given life and soul to J&K cricket?” Parvez Rasool asked in return as per a report in The Indian Express.

"The matter is being hyped" - Anil Gupta on sending notice to Parvez Rasool

Anil Gupta, one of three members appointed by the BCCI to run the JKCA, clarified that Parvez Rasool received the notice because his name was on the JKCA register for his district.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta further clarified that they have sent the letter to all district associations. Anil Gupta stated:

“We have not only written to Parvez Rasool but to all district associations and whosoever has taken JKCA machinery from Srinagar. Machinery was distributed at district associations without any vouchers. In many districts where we don’t have a mailing address, the letter was sent to the concerned person whose name was registered with us. He (Parvez Rasool) took offence to why the mail was written to him.

“We did this because we want to prepare an audit report, a ledger book needs to be maintained. There is hardly any book maintained here over the years. So when we took over after the court’s order, we saw that these machinery are not being found,” Gupta added.

Parvez Rasool is a native of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. JKCA had first sent a notice to Mohammad Shafi of Bijbehara, and then a second notice to the cricketer.

