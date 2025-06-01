Joe Root surpasses Eoin Morgan to break massive batting record in ENG vs WI 2025 2nd ODI

England batter Joe Root has surpassed former limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan's massive milestone in the ongoing second ODI against the West Indies at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. With Morgan finishing his ODI career with 6957 runs, the right-handed batter has taken over the tally to become England's leading run-getter in the format.

Morgan, who captained the Englishmen to the 50-over World Cup title, had a stellar ODI career, aggregating 6957 runs in 225 matches at 39.75 alongside a strike rate of 93.89 with 13 centuries.

The former left-handed batter is also the most-capped player in ODIs for England and the most-capped captain for the country in the format, leading them in 126 matches.

Meanwhile, Root took over Morgan's record in the 18th over of the innings with a single and now has the opportunity to become the first England cricketer to aggregate 7000 ODI runs. The right-handed batter is also the leading run-getter in England for Tests with 13006 runs.

Joe Root key as England stutter in steep chase against the West Indies in Cardiff

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire batter holds the key for England in the run-chase of 309 as the home side lost openers Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith for ducks. Captain Harry Brook scored 47, building an 85-run partnership to stabilise the innings. However, England have lost Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell cheaply, letting the Caribbeans claw their way back into the game.

Earlier, the West Indies had lost the toss and Brook put them into bat. Keacy Carty starred with a 105-ball 103, while Brandon King (59) and Shai Hope (78) struck half-centuries. However, the tourists' innings lasted only 47.4 overs, with Adil Rashid becoming the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 10-0-63-4.

England already hold a 1-0 lead, having won the first ODI by 238 runs in Birmingham after amassing 400 and bowling the West Indies out for a paltry 162.

