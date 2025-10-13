John Campbell smashes Ravindra Jadeja for six to get maiden hundred in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

West Indies opener John Campbell slammed a six off Ravindra Jadeja to reach his maiden Test ton on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, October 13. The left-handed batter produced a fighting display with the bat, reaching the triple-figure mark in 174 balls. His innings comprised three sixes and nine boundaries.

Campbell went for the audacious shot in the 58th over of WI’s second innings. Jadeja bowled a quicker delivery outside off, and Campbell got on one knee to deposit it into the stands over wide long-on for a massive six. The 32-year-old raised his bat and took off his helmet to soak in the applause as his teammates and support staff stood up to celebrate the milestone.

Watch John Campbell's six below:

As per Cricbuzz, Campbell (48 innings) took the second-most innings to reach his maiden Test 100 as an opener. He was only behind Trevor Goodard (58 innings).

John Campbell and Shai Hope produce stunning fightback for West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Asked to follow on, John Campbell and Shai Hope showed nerves of steel as West Indies bounced back against India in the second Test. Apart from Campbell’s ton, Hope has brought up his half-century.

At the time of writing, WI were 208/2, with Campbell (111 off 196) and Hope (75 off 136) at the crease. The duo have put together a partnership for 173 runs (and counting).

Batting first, India declared at 518/5 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 175 runs, while skipper Shubman Gill chipped in with an unbeaten 129. Sai Sudharsan also contributed 87. Jomel Warrican starred with the ball for the tourists, bagging three wickets.

In response, WI were bundled out for 248 in their first innings. Kuldeep Yadav bagged a five-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja scalped three.

India have never lost a Test to the West Indies at home since the 1994/95 series. The Shubman Gill-led side beat the visitors by an innings and 140 runs in the opening match in Ahmedabad to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test live score and updates here.

