Jomel Warrican gives back ‘You can’t see me’ celebration to Sajid Khan to end PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican gave back WWE superstar John Cena's 'You can't see me' celebration to Sajid Khan after dismissing him on Day 3 (Monday, January 27) of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan. A video of the 32-year-old's celebration went viral on social media as Sajid walked past him after his stumps were rattled.

The dismissal occurred in the 44th over of the innings as Sajid attempted a tame push to the off-side with an angled bat. However, the ball merely hit the inside edge before hitting the stumps. In the process, the left-arm spinner also claimed a fifer to add to his four wickets in the first innings, as the West Indies completed a historic 120-run win. It also proved to be the visitors' first Test win over Pakistan in their backyard since 1990.

Trending

Expand Tweet

During West Indies' second innings, Sajid had showcased the same gesture to Warrican when the ball almost hit the stumps after the latter swung the bat. The off-spinner ultimately dismissed him but not before the right-hander had chipped in an invaluable 18 runs off the 40 balls he faced to follow the 36 he scored in the opening dig.

"Just the variation of pace and hitting the same length over and over" - Jomel Warrican after taking nine wickets in 2nd Test against Pakistan

Jomel Warrican celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

The St. Vincent-born bowler has opened up on his ability to score runs, claiming that he backs himself to clear the boundary once the ball is in his arc. He said at the post-match presentation after claiming the Player of the Match award (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I back my gameplan, once the ball is in my zone, I back myself to clear the boundary. I trust my defence as well, and my ability to rotate the strike."

The left-arm spinner believes consistency is the key behind taking wickets, adding:

"Just the variation of pace and hitting the same length over and over. Consistency is the key to everything I do."

The defeat to the West Indies also meant that Pakistan finished at the bottom of this ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️