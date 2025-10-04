Jomel Warrican's bat goes flying as he perishes to Mohammed Siraj on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:20 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj has been in a tremedous form in Tests this year. [Getty Images]

Jomel Warrican departed in a comical fashion on Day 3 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 4. The right-handed tail-ender batter was caught out at mid-off as his bat flew towards short leg, perishing for a two-ball duck. With the wicket, India reduced the tourists to 98/8.

The dismissal came in the 37th over of WI’s second innings. Mohammed Siraj bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, and the batter cleared his front leg and swung hard for a big shot, but the bat slipped in his hand and flew over Sai Sudharsan at short leg. In the meantime, India skipper Shubman Gill moved to his right to complete an easy catch at mid-off.

Watch the video below:

Team India on course for an innings victory against the West Indies in the series opener; Mohammed Siraj continues his impressive show with the ball

A clinical bowling display from Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja helped India dominate the West Indies on Day 3 of the first Test.

At the time of writing, WI were 102/8 in their second innings with Khary Pierre and Johann Layne at the crease. Jadeja and Siraj have bagged three wickets apiece for the Men in Blue.

Notably, the hosts declared at 448/5 before the start of Day 3. Dhruv Jurel starred with the bat, scoring 125 runs off 210 balls with the aid of three maximums and 15 fours. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul also looked brilliant for their 104* (176) and 100 (197), respectively. Captain Gill also chipped in with a half-century. Meanwhile, skipper Roston Chase bagged two wickets for WI.

Earlier on Day 1, India bundled out WI for 162 in their first innings. Siraj bagged a four-fer, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took three and two wickets, respectively.

A win would help India return to winning ways at home after losing to New Zealand 0-3 last year.

The West Indies haven’t beaten India in a Test match since 2002. The two teams will next lock horns in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, beginning on October 10.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

Edited by James Kuanal
