Jonty Rhodes, Hashim Amla named in 14-man South Africa Masters squad for IML T20 2025, Jacques Kallis to captain

South Africa Masters have announced their 14-man squad for the upcoming International Masters League (IML T20 2025) tournament. Veteran all-rounder Jacques Kallis will lead a star-studded team, which also features the likes of Jonty Rhodes and Hashim Amla.

IML T20 2025 will begin on Saturday, February 22, at the DY Patil Stadium. Home team India Masters will battle the Sri Lanka Masters in the opening clash. The three other teams in the tournament are Australia Masters, West Indies Masters and England Masters.

The South Africa Masters was announced on their Instagram page on February 18. The team features some great players like Hashim Amla, Jonty Rhodes, Jacques Rudolph, Makhaya Ntini and Vernon Philander. Here is the full 14-man squad:

SA Masters squad for IML T20 2025: Jacques Kallis (c), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Morne van Vyk, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Dane Vilas, Garnett Kruger and Makhaya Ntini.

South Africa Masters will start their campaign against Sri Lanka Masters on February 26 in Navi Mumbai. They will play their next three matches in Baroda, followed by their last group stage match against West Indies Masters on March 11 in Raipur.

Can Jacques Kallis lead South Africa Masters to IML T20 2025 trophy?

IML 2025 is the inaugural edition of the International Masters League. Previously, multiple editions of the Road Safety World Series were held in India, where retired cricketers competed in a multi-nation tournament.

IML has a similar concept. All six teams in the tournament will compete against each other once, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals. The final of the tournament will be played on March 16 in Raipur.

It will be interesting to see if Jacques Kallis can take South Africa Masters to the inaugural IML championship.

