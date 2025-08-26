Jos Buttler blind ranks MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant among star wicketkeepers ahead of ENG vs SA 2025 series [Watch]

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler was tasked with blind-ranking wicket-keepers from different eras ahead of the home white-ball series against South Africa. The former skipper was asked to rank the likes of Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, and himself, without knowing who the next name would be. Buttler immediately placed Rishabh Pant at the top of the pile, while Quinton de Kock was ranked No.2. The glovesman slotted legendary Indian wicket-keeper MS Dhoni at No.4, before being asked to place AB de Villiers. He admitted midway through the challenge that he completely got the ranking wrong, and placed the former South African player at No.3. To conclude the list, he ranked himself at the bottom. Have a look at the segment right here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostButtler has admitted in the past that he is a massive fan of MS Dhoni, and had also received his jersey after a clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. It was the veteran's 200th appearance in the tournament as well. &quot;MS is quite an amazing cricketer. I love the fact how he leaves people thinking, it left me intrigued. He has quite an amazing thinking. What is he actually thinking about? Why is he not riding on the emotions of the game. He left people guessing. I know I was intrigued by that. I love the way he does things because they make sense. He doesn't worry much about what it looks like (to others),&quot; Buttler had said in an interview with Cricbuzz (via Times Now). The England wicket-keeper had also praised Rishabh Pant for his stellar knocks during the recently concluded 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Pant recorded 479 runs in four Tests at an average of 68.42, before sustaining a broken foot during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Jos Buttler has scored 213 runs in seven matches in 2025 Hundred Playing under Phil Salt in the 2025 Hundred competition, Buttler has had a decent campaign. He is the eighth leading run-scorer ahead of the business end of the tournament, but the franchise could be in for a bottom-placed finish, which comes on top of their dismal campaign in 2024 as well. The wicket-keeper batter is still an integral part of England's white-ball setup despite relinquishing captaincy after a disastrous 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. They are set to kickstart the road to the 2026 T20 World Cup with a home series against South Africa in September 2025, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.