Jos Buttler’s 46-ball 82 fires Manchester Originals into the final of The Men’s Hundred

Manchester Originals skipper Jos Buttler smashed 82 off 46 balls to lift his team into the final of The Men’s Hundred. Thanks to Buttler’s heroics, Manchester Originals registered the highest successful run-chase in the men's Hundred, gunning down a total of 196 set by Southern Brave in the Eliminator at The Oval on Saturday, August 26.

Opening the innings, Buttler was sensational with the willow, hammering six fours and four sixes in his knock. The dashing batter added a whirlwind 83 runs for the first wicket with Phil Salt (47 off 17), who struck five fours and four sixes.

Max Holden (31 off 17) and Laurie Evans (22* off 11) also chipped in with handy knocks before Jamie Overton brought up victory in style, launching Chris Jordan over long off for a maximum.

Manchester Originals will now face Oval Invincibles in the final of The Men’s Hundred at Lord's in London on Sunday, August 27. Oval Invincibles finished on top of the points table after the league stage, winning six of their eight matches.

Buttler’s heroics outshine Southern Brave’s batting brilliance

Before Buttler’s superb knock, Southern Brave also came up with a fantastic effort with the willow after being sent into bat. They posted 196/1 in their 100 balls. Openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway featured in an opening stand of 122 runs in 65 balls.

Allen smashed 69 off 38 balls, hammering six fours and five sixes. On the other hand, Conway scored an unbeaten 51 off 38 balls with the aid of four fours and a six. Southern Brave skipper James Vince led from the front, clubbing 56* in only 25 balls.

His knock featured three fours and four sixes. It wasn’t enough though as Buttler took the attack to Southern Brave bowlers and confirmed a final berth for Manchester Originals.

“At the half-way mark, it seemed tough” - Buttler

Speaking after the fantastic win, Manchester Originals skipper and Player of the Match Buttler admitted that things seemed tough at the halfway stage. He, however, credited Salt for a brilliant start to the chase. The keeper-batter commented:

“Obviously at the half-way mark, it seemed tough. Salt was amazing. I wasn't very sure, was disappointed at the half-way mark. Thought could have done some things differently. But then we got the momentum while chasing and was tough to stop us. Can't wait to play in the final, Hopefully, rest up and look forward to an amazing day at Lord's.”

Salt got Manchester Originals’ chase off to a whirlwind start, hammering the first three balls from Craig Overton for fours.