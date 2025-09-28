"Just close the game right at the top" - Aakash Chopra on the key for India in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the powerplay overs hold the key in the Asia Cup 2025 final. He noted that India can virtually seal the game if they dominate with the new ball.

India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. It will be the third clash between the two sides in the ongoing edition of the continental tournament, with the Men in Blue having beaten Salman Ali Agha and company by seven wickets in the Group A game and by six wickets in the Super Fours.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Suryakumar Yadav and company would control the Asia Cup 2025 final if they win the powerplay.

"Win the powerplay and control the match. Many times you have to close the match later, but against Pakistan, you just close the game right at the top, and if you do that, you will be in a very good space," he said.

Chopra highlighted that Pakistan won't be able to recover if they have an indifferent start.

"When I look at it from our perspective, it seems like we can figure out even if the powerplay is not good. If you see against Sri Lanka, our powerplay wasn't good with the ball, but India made a comeback after that. However, Pakistan won't be able to do that. Pakistan is totally about how they start," he observed.

Reflecting on the Men in Green's batting, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha haven't been among the runs.

"If you stop them in the powerplay, this team won't be able to recover from there. It's been heard that Saim Ayub is not eating eggs even in his breakfast because he has scored so many already. So he wants to stay away from them. Salman Ali Agha has been seen struggling a lot. The batting has been slightly topsy-turvy and they probably do not have that much experience and expertise either," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra opined that if India pick up one or two wickets at the start, it will be game, set, and match. He urged Jasprit Bumrah to strike blows with the new ball and expressed hope of Hardik Pandya being fit, highlighting that the all-rounder always delivers against Pakistan in clutch situations.

"Then he doesn't understand what needs to be done" - Aakash Chopra on Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched together a century partnership in India's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shaheen Shah Afridi and the other Pakistan bowlers will be left clueless if India don't lose early wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

"If you don't give them wickets at the start, Shaheen Afridi's performance has improved slightly, but if you don't give him wickets with the new ball, his situation turns bad. Then he doesn't understand what needs to be done, and that's not just him, it's the entire Pakistan team. So, win the powerplay and win the match is the biggest story," he said.

India scored 61/2 in the powerplay overs while chasing 128 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash against Pakistan. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed 69 runs without getting separated in the first six overs in pursuit of a 172-run target in the Super Four clash between the two sides.

