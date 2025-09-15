"Just like we have dessert after dinner" - R Ashwin's quirky analogy following India's dominant win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin used an interesting analogy involving dessert to sum up the Men in Blue's triumphant win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav and co. put on a clinical display to outclass the Men in Green by seven wickets in the group stage encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Team India dominated the contest from the get-go, not giving the opposition any room to maneuver and settle in after being put into bowl first. The pacers delivered the early breakthroughs with the new ball, while the spinners had the batters in a stranglehold during the middle overs.

Chasing a paltry score of 128, Team India took on the Pakistani bowlers right from the start to ensure a strong powerplay, Despite the openers being dismissed, skipper Suryakumar Yadav ensured the target was scaled without any hurdles.

R Ashwin stated that India showed Pakistan what a modern-day T20 approach looks like with their ruthless game plan and execution.

"Just like we have dessert after dinner, just like that India have played proper standard T20 cricket after some ice cream against Pakistan, they showed them. Just like I said in the preview, India vs Pakistan is not the most expected match of the Asia Cup. Next time the organisers should look to keep three matches of India vs Sri Lanka instead. I think India against Sri Lanka would be a much more tighter contest," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Team India could potentially face Pakistan once again in the Super 4 stage of the tournament if both teams qualify out of Group A of the tournament. While the Men in Blue have largely ensured their progress, their arch-rivals might need to win their final group stage clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to confirm second place.

"They are not a match for this current Indian team" - R Ashwin on Pakistan lagging behind their rivals after Asia Cup 2025 loss

The former Indian cricketer highlighted how Indian players have profited from playing against quality players in the IPL on a regular basis over the years, and how the lack of exposure has led to Pakistan being miles behind in the format.

"This is zameen aasman ka farak (This is difference between sky and earth). They can play how much ever PSL they want, it is not the IPL, nor it is some of the other leagues in the world. They don't have exposure, they don't have quality, they are not a match for this current Indian team. It is a complete mismatch. Pakistan were not up to it," Ashwin concluded.

Team India will play their final group stage match against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

