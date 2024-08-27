"Just two-and-a-half years ago, this team had defeated India by 10 wickets"- Imran Khan slams Pakistan for 'embarrassing' Bangladesh Test defeat

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan launched a scathing attack on the side and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the embarrassing defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi. Following a dismal 2024 T20 World Cup campaign where they missed the Super Eights, Pakistan sunk to an all-time low by losing their first-ever Test match to Bangladesh.

Despite scoring 448/6 in their first innings, the hosts conceded a massive 565 to Bangladesh, thanks to a pedestrian bowling display. Pakistan were then blown away for 146 in their second innings, enabling Bangladesh a comfortable run-chase of only 30, which they completed without losing any wicket.

Speaking to reporters from Adiala Jail - the Central Jail in Rawalpindi as quoted by his X account, Imran said:

"For the first time, we (Pakistan) didn’t make it to the top four in the World Cup or the top eight in T20. And yesterday, we faced an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new low. Just two-and-a-half years ago, this team had defeated India by 10 wickets. What has happened in these two-and-a-half years that we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The blame for all of this collapse falls on one institution."

Trending

He added:

"Cricket is the only sport the entire nation watches with great interest on TV, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who brought in an unqualified, favoured official to maintain their control."

Expand Tweet

Imran Khan also accused the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi of corruption in his post on X preceding the above statements.

Pakistan under pressure to avoid series defeat to Bangladesh

With scathing remarks from several former cricketers and fans on their horrific run over the past year and the recent first Test defeat to Bangladesh, Pakistan are under immense pressure going into the second Test. Anything less than a win will mean a first Test series defeat to Bangladesh.

Pakistan have also not won a Test match at home since defeating South Africa in Rawalpindi in February 2021. Furthermore, the loss to Bangladesh dropped Pakistan to second-to-bottom on the nine-team World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Pakistan are also on a four-Test losing streak going into the must-win second Test, starting at the same venue on August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️