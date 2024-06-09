Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standing after Shaheen Hunters vs Speenghar Warriors, Match 11

The Kabul Knight Riders met Kabul Zalmi in the 10th match Kabul Premier League 2024 match while Shaheen Hunters vs Speenghar Warriors squared off in the next on Sunday.

After three consecutive wins, Kabul Zalmi lost their previous game against Kabul Knight Riders. However, they are positioned at the top of the table with a positive net run rate of 1.968.

Band-e-Amir Stars ranks second with three wins in four matches. Following closely with similar records, Speenghar Warriors have a lower NRR of 0.936 compared to Stars’ 1.525.

Kabul Knight Riders moved from fifth to fourth spot after a two-wicket victory over Kabul Zalmi. However, they have a negative NRR of -0.506

Shamsad Eagles descended to the fifth position with three losses in four games while Shaheen Hunters continue to languish at the bottom two spots, losing three games in a row.

Here’s how the Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table read after Day 6:

Kabul Premier League 2024 - Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Kabul Zalmi 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.968 2 Band-e-Amir Stars 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.525 3 Speenghar Warriors 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.936 4 Kabul Knight Riders 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.506 5 Shamshad Eagles 4 1 3 0 0 2 -2.863 6 Shaheen Hunters 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.905

Zalmi tops despite a loss while Knight Riders grab maiden victory

Kabul Knight Riders opted to bowl first and bowled Kabul Zalmi out to 163. Adrees Karwan top-scored 43 off 21 with Mohammad Sabir (34) and Masood Gurbaz (29) making important contributions in the top order. Zubaid Akbari picked up a three-wicket haul for the Knight Riders while Mohibullah Zurmati, Amjid Khan, and Ishaq Saqi took two wickets each.

In reply, Yousuf Shah (43) and Riaz Hassan (46) got Knight riders off to a good start. However, the middle-order batters failed to build partnerships but managed to achieve the target in 18.5 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

In the second game, Shaheen Hunters batted first and posted a huge 209-run target for six wickets. Imran (35), Abdul Malik (39), Mohammad Asif (38), and Rasheed Totakhil (24) were backed by Ijaz Ahmadzai’s 20-ball 43-run knock.

Wafadar Momand (2) and Samiullah Shinwari (2) scalped four wickets for the Warriors while Jalal Stanikzai took one.

In response, Hassan Eisakhil hammered a powerful 51-ball 156-run knock featuring 19 sixes and eight fours which helped Warriors comfortably achieve the target in just 15.4 overs.

