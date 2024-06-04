Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Band-e Amir Stars vs Kabul Knight Riders, Match 1

Band-e Amir Stars were up against Kabul Knight Riders in the first match of the Kabul Premier League 2024 at Ayobi Cricket Stadium in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday (June 4).

Band-e Amir Stars defeated Kabul Knight Riders in the opening game and secured the first position in the points table. They now boast a positive net run rate of 1.500.

The Stars will be keen to continue winning momentum in their next game against Shaheen Hunters on Wednesday, June 5.

On the other hand, Knight Riders are now placed at the bottom of the points table. They will try to make a strong comeback in the upcoming game against Shamshad Eagles on Thursday, June 6.

Here’s how Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table fare after Day 1:

Kabul Premier League T20 2024 Points Table Rank Teams Played Wins Losses NR Points NRR 1 Band-e-Amir Stars 1 1 0 0 2 1.500 2 Kabul Zalmi 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Shaheen Hunters 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Shamshad Eagles 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Speenghar Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Kabul Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 0 -1.500

Band-e Amir Stars stun Kabul Knight Riders in the season-opener

Kabul Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first. Band-e Amir Stars posted a huge target of 194 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Naveed Obaid (30) and Bahar Shinwari stitched together a 52-run partnership for the first wicket. Later, Shinwari built another 50-run stand with Ikram Khali (17) to help his side score 102 runs in 10 overs.

As the game progressed, wickets kept falling on the other end but Bahar Shinwari stood strong and scored an impressive 81-run knock off 49 balls, backed by a crucial contribution of 21 runs from Iqdamul Haq in the lower-order.

Ishaq Saqi and Arab Gul picked up two wickets for Kabul Knight Riders while Zahir Khan and Zubaid Akbari took one wicket each.

In reply, Knight Riders didn’t get a perfect start, losing three within eight overs. However, Yousuf Shah (44) and Rahman Shah (31) stitched together a strong 59-run partnership to get their side in a commanding position.

Later, Band-e-Amir star bowlers started their bowling assault and bowled out Kabul Knight Riders to 163 runs. Iqdamul Haq, Nijat Masood, Irfan Safi, and Abdul Salam secured two wickets each while Baryaly picked up one.

