Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Band-e-Amir Stars vs Shaheen Hunters, Match 3

Speenghar Warriors secured a 50-run win over Shamshad Eagles in the second match of the Kabul Premier League 2024 while Band-e Amir Stars bagged a 54-run win against Shaheen Hunters in the third match of the campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at which team is standing in which position after the conclusion of three games in the Kabul Premier League 2024.

Band-e-Amir Stars continue to lead the standings with two consecutive wins, picking up four points at an NRR of 2.1. Speenghar Warriors are at the second rank with one win, bagging two points at an NRR of 2.5.

Kabul Knight Riders are in the third slot with one loss, accumulating zero points with an NRR of -1.5. Shamshad Eagles and Shaheen Hunters also failed to register wins, amassing an NRR of -2.5 and -2.7, respectively, while Kabul Zalmi are yet to play a game this season.

Trending

Mohammad Ibrahim and Haroon Khan shine for their respective sides

Moving to the details of the second encounter, Speenghar Warriors batted first and posted a good-looking total of 167 runs in 18 overs. Opener Hassan Elsakhil was the top-scorer with 51 runs in 26 balls. Shafiullah Alokozai scalped a three-fer for the Eagles.

In reply, Shamshad Eagles got bundled out for 117 runs in 16.2 overs with Rahim Mangal (40) and Ali Ahmad (36) giving their best. Mohammad Ibrahim picked up a three-wicket haul, conceding 17 runs to steer the Warriors to a 50-run win.

In the third match of the season, Band-E-Amir Stars batted first and dominated the proceedings with 211/5 in 20 overs. No. 3 batter Haroon Khan was the top-scorer with 67 runs in 29 balls while Afsar Zazai (31) and Emal (46) helped the team reach a daunting total.

In response, Shaheen Hunters never looked in the game as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai turned out to be the top-scorer with 44 runs in 28 balls as they got bundled out for 157 runs in 16.3 overs, losing the game by 54 runs. Iqdamul Haq was the standout bowler with three scalps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback