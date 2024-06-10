Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Kabul Zalmi vs Band-e-Amir Stars, Match 13

On Monday, June 10, 2024, Kabul Knight Riders met Shaheen Hunters in the 12th Kabul Premier League 2024 match while Kabul Zalmi went up against Band-e-Amir Stars in the next.

Kabul Zalmi won the game against Band-e-Amir Stars to solidify their top spot in the Kabul Premier League points table. They have won four out of five matches with a net run rate of +2.043.

Speenghar Warriors moved from third to second as Band-e-Amir Stars descended to third position with three wins in five matches. Both teams have six points in their accounts and NRRs of +0.936 and +0.744, respectively.

Shaheen Hunters jumped from sixth to fourth rank after securing their first victory over Kabul Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Knight Riders dropped to the fifth spot with a negative NRR of -0.942.

Shamsad Eagles now hold the wooden spoon in the points table with a worst NRR of -2.863.

Here’s how the Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table read after Day 7:

Kabul Premier League 2024 - Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Kabul Zalmi 5 4 1 0 0 8 2.043 2 Speenghar Warriors 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.936 3 Band-e-Amir Stars 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.744 4 Shaheen Hunters 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.875 5 Kabul Knight Riders 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.942 6 Shamshad Eagles 4 1 3 0 0 2 -2.863

Zalmi achieve 4th victory as Hunters clinch their first win

Earlier in the day, Shaheen Hunters were put in to bat first by Knight Riders. Imran and Uzairullah Khamosh stitched together a 74-run opening partnership, which was followed by Mohammad Asif’s 23-ball 39-run knock. Later, Sediqullah Pacha smashed a 21-ball half-century and helped his side set a formidable target of 221 runs.

Ishaq Saqi picked up a three-wicket haul for the Knight Riders while Zubaid Akbari took two wickets.

In reply, the Knight Riders lost their top order within eight overs for 57 runs. However, Mohammad Riaz produced a fantastic knock of 70 runs off 27 balls, featuring 11 boundaries, but went in vain as their team was bowled out for 178 runs.

Izharulhaq Naveed led the Hunters’ bowling attack and picked up four wickets. Said Khan and Wasim Mangal also claimed three and two wickets, respectively.

In the following game, Kabul Zalmi had set a 204-run target for Band-e-Amir Stars. Rahmanullah and Naveed Zadran scored 30 runs each, while Mohammad Akram and Mohammad Sabir added 24 runs apiece. Nijat Masood took three wickets for the Stars while the rest of the bowlers picked up a wicket except Baryaly.

In reply, the Stars lost two wickets inside the powerplay for 66 runs. Afsar Zazai led the batting lineup with his unbeaten 55-run knock followed by Haroon Khan’s 42 off 22. However, Kabul Zalmi bowlers did a great job and restricted the Stars to 156/7.

