Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kabul Zalmi vs Shaheen Hunters, Match 7

As Kabul Premier League 2024 continues, Banda-E-Amir Stars faced off against Shamshad Eagles in Match 6 of the Kabul Premier League. In Match 7, Kabul Zalmi locked horns with Shaheen Hunters. The match results caused a shift in the points table.

In Match 6, Amir Stars emerged victorious, resulting in their third consecutive win which places them at the top of the table. It gives them six points and a net run rate of 2.350. The Eagles lost their second match and are now placed fourth on the table with only two points and a negative NRR of .849.

Zalmi overpowered the Hunters in the following match which marked their second back-to-back win. They are just below Amir Stars and have two points in their pocket with an NRR of 1.349. On the other hand, it was a second upset for the Hunters as they hover at the bottom of the table.

Speenghar Warriors and Kabul Knight Riders are hitting the third and fifth places, respectively. The Warriors possess a supporting NRR of 0.386 and in contrast, Knight Riders share the same fate as the Hunters, boasting two straight losses.

Stars remain at the top of the table, while Hunters slip to the bottom in the Kabul Premier League

Amir Stars opened the innings and posted a formidable total of 219 for the loss of three wickets. Half-centuries from Naveed Obaid and Afsar Zazai were the driving force behind this high-scoring innings which was also supported by Bahar Shinwari’s 44.

In response, Eagles batters fell short of balls and lost eight wickets on 162. Top-order batter Shahidullah’s half-century went in vain as opponent bowlers shone, with Faridul Dawoodzai claiming two scalps. Qamar Shams and Njat Masood also played pivotal roles in removing the openers on inferior scores.

As far as the seventh match is concerned, Zalmi batted first and scored 186 with the help of Mohammad Sabir’s 47-ball 79. On the flip side, Hunters’ Said Khan enjoyed a three-wicket haul which reaped no fruit for his team.

Despite decent contributions from the Hunters’ batters, they collapsed on 175 as the opponent bowlers controlled run flow alongside picking up consistent wickets. Jumadin Sultani not only bagged two wickets but also remained economical with a rate of 6.50. Although Bilal Sami conceded 40 runs, he contributed much-needed three wickets.

