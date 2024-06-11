Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Speenghar Warriors vs Kabul Knight Riders, Match 15

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Shaheen Hunters locked horns with Shamsad Eagles in the 14th Kabul Premier League 2024 match while Speenghar Warriors met Kabul Knight Riders in the next game.

Kabul Zalmi finished at the top of the points table with four wins in five matches.

With three wins in five matches, Band-e-Amir Stars moved from third to second as Speenghar Warriors descended to third position, losing against Knight Riders in their previous game. Both teams have six points in their account and NRRs of +0.744 and +0.065, respectively.

Kabul Knight Riders secured the fourth spot after their four-wicket victory over the Warriors. Shaheen Hunters dropped to fifth rank despite winning their last match against Shamshad Eagles.

Trending

Meanwhile, the Eagles finished at the bottom of the points table.

On Wednesday, June 12, Speenghar Warriors and Kabul Knight Riders will meet in the Eliminator while Kabul Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Stars will square off in the Qualifier 1.

Here’s how the Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table read after Day 8:

Kabul Premier League 2024 - Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Kabul Zalmi 5 4 1 0 0 8 2.043 2 Band-e-Amir Stars 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.744 3 Speenghar Warriors 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.065 4 Kabul Knight Riders 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.032 5 Shaheen Hunters 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.27 6 Shamshad Eagles 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.271

Shaheen Hunters miss playoffs despite win; Kabul Knight Riders secure top-4 spot

Shaheen Hunters played their last league-stage game against Shamsad Eagles. Batting first, they registered a huge target of 251 runs thanks to Abdul Malik’s 56-ball century and skipper Ijaz Ahmadzai’s 11-ball 35-run knock. Dastagir Khan took three wickets for Shamsad Eagles.

Shamshad Eagles had a rough start as they lost two wickets in the powerplay. Despite Khyal Mohammad’s half-century, Haji Muradi and Shahidullah’s 46-run knock each, they fell short by 43 runs. Abdullah and Said Khan picked up two wickets each.

In the second game, Kabul Knight Riders registered a comfortable victory over Speenghar Warriors. Bowling first, they bowled their opposition out for 148, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Arab Gul and two wickets from Yama Arab and Ishaq Saqi each. In reply, Zubaid Akbari (46), Yousuf Shah 30 (11), and Mohammad Riaz 27 off 18 helped them achieve the target in 13 overs.

Samiullah Shinwari and Jalal Stanikzai claimed two wickets for the Warriors while Wafadar Momand and Waleed Stanekzai took one apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback