Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Band-e Amir Stars vs Kabul Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Bahar Shinwari & Irfan Safi

Band-e-Amir Stars faced Kabul Knight Riders in the opening match of Kabul Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, June 4, at the Ayobi Cricket Stadium. Kabul Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.

Bahar Shinwari and Naveed Obaid added 52 runs for the first wicket for Band-e-Amir Stars. Shinwari scored 81 runs off 49 deliveries. His innings helped Band-e-Amir Stars post a total of 193 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

No other batter managed to score more than 30 runs for the team. Ishaq Saqi and Arab Gul took two wickets each for Kabul Knight Riders.

Kabul Knight Riders scored 50 runs in the Power Play but lost two wickets. They lost their last six wickets for just 38 runs and were bundled out for 163 runs. Band-e-Amir Stars won the match by 30 runs.

Trending

Yousuf Shah was the highest scorer for the team with 44 runs off 27 deliveries. Nijat Masood, Iqdamul Haq, Irfan Safi, and Abdul Salam picked up two wickets each for Band-e Amir Stars.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Bahar Shinwari (BAS) 1 1 0 81 81 81 49 165.3 0 1 0 8 4 2 Yousuf Shah (KAR) 1 1 0 44 44 44 27 162.96 0 0 0 1 4 3 Rahman Shah (KAR) 1 1 0 31 31 31 27 114.81 0 0 0 4 0 4 Naveed Obaid (BAS) 1 1 0 30 30 30 14 214.28 0 0 0 7 0 5 Zubaid Akbari (KAR) 1 1 0 22 22 22 18 122.22 0 0 0 1 2 6 Iqdamul Haq (BAS) 1 1 1 21 21* 0 12 175 0 0 0 0 2 7 Ikram Alikhil (BAS) 1 1 0 17 17 17 16 106.25 0 0 0 2 0 8 Irfan Safi (BAS) 1 1 0 17 17 17 8 212.5 0 0 0 1 1 9 Riaz Hassan (KAR) 1 1 0 17 17 17 11 154.54 0 0 0 3 0 10 Mohammad Riaz (KAR) 1 1 0 12 12 12 6 200 0 0 0 1 1

Bahar Shinwari jumped to first place with 81 runs off 49 deliveries in the first game.

Yousuf Shah is in second position and scored 44 runs in the first outing.

Rahman Shah made 31 runs in the first match and is in third position.

Naveed Obaid scored 30 runs in his first outing and jumped to fourth place.

Zubaid Akbari made 22 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 for the Knight Riders and is in fifth position.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Irfan Safi (BAS) 1 1 12 2 0 5 2 2/5 2.5 2.5 6 0 0 2 Arab Gul (KAR) 1 1 24 4 0 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 0 0 3 Nijat Masood (BAS) 1 1 18 3 0 20 2 2/20 10 6.66 9 0 0 4 Abdul Salam (BAS) 1 1 12 2 0 23 2 2/23 11.5 11.5 6 0 0 5 Iqdamul Haq (BAS) 1 1 22 3.4 0 32 2 2/32 16 8.72 11 0 0 6 Ishaq Saqi (KAR) 1 1 24 4 0 39 2 2/39 19.5 9.75 12 0 0 7 Zubaid Akbari (KAR) 1 1 24 4 0 26 1 1/26 26 6.5 24 0 0 8 Zahir Khan (KAR) 1 1 18 3 0 31 1 1/31 31 10.33 18 0 0 9 Baryaly (BAS) 1 1 24 4 0 37 1 1/37 37 9.25 24 0 0

Irfan Safi was the most economical bowler on the first day of the tournament. He took two wickets for five runs in two overs and is in first place.

Arab Gul picked up two wickets for 20 runs to jump to second position.

Nijat Masood is in third place and took two wickets in his first outing.

Abdul Salam bowled with an economy of 11.50 and finished with two wickets on the first day of the Kabul Premier League. He is in fourth position.

Iqdamul Haq took two wickets for 32 runs in the first game and is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback