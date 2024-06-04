  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Band-e Amir Stars vs Kabul Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Bahar Shinwari & Irfan Safi

Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Band-e Amir Stars vs Kabul Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Bahar Shinwari & Irfan Safi

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 04, 2024 21:00 IST
Kabul Premier League 2024 Top run-getters
Kabul Premier League 2024 Top run-getters

Band-e-Amir Stars faced Kabul Knight Riders in the opening match of Kabul Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, June 4, at the Ayobi Cricket Stadium. Kabul Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.

Bahar Shinwari and Naveed Obaid added 52 runs for the first wicket for Band-e-Amir Stars. Shinwari scored 81 runs off 49 deliveries. His innings helped Band-e-Amir Stars post a total of 193 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

No other batter managed to score more than 30 runs for the team. Ishaq Saqi and Arab Gul took two wickets each for Kabul Knight Riders.

Kabul Knight Riders scored 50 runs in the Power Play but lost two wickets. They lost their last six wickets for just 38 runs and were bundled out for 163 runs. Band-e-Amir Stars won the match by 30 runs.

also-read-trending Trending

Yousuf Shah was the highest scorer for the team with 44 runs off 27 deliveries. Nijat Masood, Iqdamul Haq, Irfan Safi, and Abdul Salam picked up two wickets each for Band-e Amir Stars.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Bahar Shinwari (BAS)11081818149165.301084
2Yousuf Shah (KAR)11044444427162.9600014
3Rahman Shah (KAR)11031313127114.8100040
4Naveed Obaid (BAS)11030303014214.2800070
5Zubaid Akbari (KAR)11022222218122.2200012
6Iqdamul Haq (BAS)1112121*01217500002
7Ikram Alikhil (BAS)11017171716106.2500020
8Irfan Safi (BAS)1101717178212.500011
9Riaz Hassan (KAR)11017171711154.5400030
10Mohammad Riaz (KAR)110121212620000011

Bahar Shinwari jumped to first place with 81 runs off 49 deliveries in the first game.

Yousuf Shah is in second position and scored 44 runs in the first outing.

Rahman Shah made 31 runs in the first match and is in third position.

Naveed Obaid scored 30 runs in his first outing and jumped to fourth place.

Zubaid Akbari made 22 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 for the Knight Riders and is in fifth position.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Irfan Safi (BAS)111220522/52.52.5600
2Arab Gul (KAR)1124402022/201051200
3Nijat Masood (BAS)1118302022/20106.66900
4Abdul Salam (BAS)1112202322/2311.511.5600
5Iqdamul Haq (BAS)11223.403222/32168.721100
6Ishaq Saqi (KAR)1124403922/3919.59.751200
7Zubaid Akbari (KAR)1124402611/26266.52400
8Zahir Khan (KAR)1118303111/313110.331800
9Baryaly (BAS)1124403711/37379.252400

Irfan Safi was the most economical bowler on the first day of the tournament. He took two wickets for five runs in two overs and is in first place.

Arab Gul picked up two wickets for 20 runs to jump to second position.

Nijat Masood is in third place and took two wickets in his first outing.

Abdul Salam bowled with an economy of 11.50 and finished with two wickets on the first day of the Kabul Premier League. He is in fourth position.

Iqdamul Haq took two wickets for 32 runs in the first game and is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी