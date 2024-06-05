  • home icon
  Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Band-e-Amir Stars vs Shaheen Hunters (Updated) ft. Bahar Shinwari & Iqdamul Haq

Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Band-e-Amir Stars vs Shaheen Hunters (Updated) ft. Bahar Shinwari & Iqdamul Haq

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 05, 2024 19:50 IST
Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List
Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List Updated

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Kabul Premier League 2024 saw a double-header between Speenghar Warriors & Shamshad Eagles and Band-e-Amir Stars & Shaheen Hunters.

Speenghar Warriors elected to bat first and were bowled out for 167 runs. Hassan Eisakhil top-scored with 51 off 26 followed by Usman Noori’s 13-ball 25-run knock, featuring four boundaries. Shafiullah Alokozai led the Eagles' bowling attack with three wickets while Abdullah Tarakhil, Tariq Stanikzai and Bashir Ahmad picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Shamshad Eagles batted well in nine overs, scoring 76 runs for the loss of three wickets. However, the Warriors' bowling lineup assaulted and bundled out the Eagles to 117 runs. Mohammad Ibrahim scalped three wickets with Lalbaz Sinzai, Jalal Stanikzai and Khalil Gurbaz taking two wickets apiece.

also-read-trending Trending

Band-e Amir Stars defeated Shaheen Hunters in the second game by 54 runs.

Haroon Khan (67), Emal (46) and Afsar Zazai (31) made major contributions with Iqdamul Haq’s 23 off 7, helping them set a massive 212-run target for five wickets. Mohammadullah Hamkar was the lead bowler of the Hunters with three wickets in his kitty.

In reply, the Stars dismissed the Hunters' batting lineup in just 16.3 overs, with Iqdamul chipping in three wickets and Irfan Safi and Nijat Masood taking two.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Bahar Shinwari (BAS)220938146.559157.6201095
2Haroon Khan (BAS)11067676729231.0301074
3Hassan Eisakhil (SPW)11051515126196.1501073
4Emal (BAS)220474623.541114.6300061
5Yousuf Shah (KAR)11044444427162.9600014
6Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (SHH)11044444428157.1400024
7Iqdamul Haq (BAS)2224423*019231.5700005
8Afsar Zazai (BAS)220413120.531132.2500060
9Rahim Mangal (SHE)11040404029137.9300032
10Ali Ahmad (SHE)1103636362514400013

Bahar Shinwari solidified his first spot, scoring 93 runs in two matches at an excellent strike rate of 157.62.

Haroon Khan played his first match against Shamsad Eagles and scored 67 runs to occupy the second position on the most runs leaderboard.

Hassan Eisakhil scored a 51-run knock, featuring 10 boundaries, and claimed the third spot with a powerful strike rate of 196.15.

Emal of Band-e Amir Stars played a crucial innings of 46 runs on Monday to grab the fourth rank in the run-scoring charts.

Yousuf Shah, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Iqdamul Haq are ranked fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively, with 44 runs in their account.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Iqdamul Haq (BAS)22406.405453/2210.88.1800
2Irfan Safi (BAS)2224402142/55.255.25600
3Nijat Masood (BAS)2236604542/2011.257.5900
4Mohammad Ibrahim (SPW)1118301733/175.665.66600
5Shafiullah Alokozai (SHE)1112201933/196.339.5400
6Mohammadullah Hamkar (SHH)1124403933/39139.75800
7Lalbaz Sinzai (SPW)1118301222/1264900
8Tariq Stanikzai (SHE)1112201322/136.56.5600
9Abdullah Tarakhil (SHE)1112201622/1688600
10Khalil Gurbaz (SPW)11142.201622/1686.85700

Stars’ medium-pacer Iqdamul Haq is currently the highest-wicket taker of the Kabul Premier League with five wickets in two games. Following closely his teammates, Irfan Safi and Nijat Masood occupy the second and third spots with four wickets each, respectively.

Mohammad Ibrahim, Shafiullah Alokozai and Mohammadullah Hamkar have taken three wickets each. They are holding the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

