Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Band-e-Amir Stars vs Shaheen Hunters (Updated) ft. Bahar Shinwari & Iqdamul Haq

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Kabul Premier League 2024 saw a double-header between Speenghar Warriors & Shamshad Eagles and Band-e-Amir Stars & Shaheen Hunters.

Speenghar Warriors elected to bat first and were bowled out for 167 runs. Hassan Eisakhil top-scored with 51 off 26 followed by Usman Noori’s 13-ball 25-run knock, featuring four boundaries. Shafiullah Alokozai led the Eagles' bowling attack with three wickets while Abdullah Tarakhil, Tariq Stanikzai and Bashir Ahmad picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Shamshad Eagles batted well in nine overs, scoring 76 runs for the loss of three wickets. However, the Warriors' bowling lineup assaulted and bundled out the Eagles to 117 runs. Mohammad Ibrahim scalped three wickets with Lalbaz Sinzai, Jalal Stanikzai and Khalil Gurbaz taking two wickets apiece.

Band-e Amir Stars defeated Shaheen Hunters in the second game by 54 runs.

Haroon Khan (67), Emal (46) and Afsar Zazai (31) made major contributions with Iqdamul Haq’s 23 off 7, helping them set a massive 212-run target for five wickets. Mohammadullah Hamkar was the lead bowler of the Hunters with three wickets in his kitty.

In reply, the Stars dismissed the Hunters' batting lineup in just 16.3 overs, with Iqdamul chipping in three wickets and Irfan Safi and Nijat Masood taking two.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Bahar Shinwari (BAS) 2 2 0 93 81 46.5 59 157.62 0 1 0 9 5 2 Haroon Khan (BAS) 1 1 0 67 67 67 29 231.03 0 1 0 7 4 3 Hassan Eisakhil (SPW) 1 1 0 51 51 51 26 196.15 0 1 0 7 3 4 Emal (BAS) 2 2 0 47 46 23.5 41 114.63 0 0 0 6 1 5 Yousuf Shah (KAR) 1 1 0 44 44 44 27 162.96 0 0 0 1 4 6 Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (SHH) 1 1 0 44 44 44 28 157.14 0 0 0 2 4 7 Iqdamul Haq (BAS) 2 2 2 44 23* 0 19 231.57 0 0 0 0 5 8 Afsar Zazai (BAS) 2 2 0 41 31 20.5 31 132.25 0 0 0 6 0 9 Rahim Mangal (SHE) 1 1 0 40 40 40 29 137.93 0 0 0 3 2 10 Ali Ahmad (SHE) 1 1 0 36 36 36 25 144 0 0 0 1 3

Bahar Shinwari solidified his first spot, scoring 93 runs in two matches at an excellent strike rate of 157.62.

Haroon Khan played his first match against Shamsad Eagles and scored 67 runs to occupy the second position on the most runs leaderboard.

Hassan Eisakhil scored a 51-run knock, featuring 10 boundaries, and claimed the third spot with a powerful strike rate of 196.15.

Emal of Band-e Amir Stars played a crucial innings of 46 runs on Monday to grab the fourth rank in the run-scoring charts.

Yousuf Shah, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Iqdamul Haq are ranked fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively, with 44 runs in their account.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Iqdamul Haq (BAS) 2 2 40 6.4 0 54 5 3/22 10.8 8.1 8 0 0 2 Irfan Safi (BAS) 2 2 24 4 0 21 4 2/5 5.25 5.25 6 0 0 3 Nijat Masood (BAS) 2 2 36 6 0 45 4 2/20 11.25 7.5 9 0 0 4 Mohammad Ibrahim (SPW) 1 1 18 3 0 17 3 3/17 5.66 5.66 6 0 0 5 Shafiullah Alokozai (SHE) 1 1 12 2 0 19 3 3/19 6.33 9.5 4 0 0 6 Mohammadullah Hamkar (SHH) 1 1 24 4 0 39 3 3/39 13 9.75 8 0 0 7 Lalbaz Sinzai (SPW) 1 1 18 3 0 12 2 2/12 6 4 9 0 0 8 Tariq Stanikzai (SHE) 1 1 12 2 0 13 2 2/13 6.5 6.5 6 0 0 9 Abdullah Tarakhil (SHE) 1 1 12 2 0 16 2 2/16 8 8 6 0 0 10 Khalil Gurbaz (SPW) 1 1 14 2.2 0 16 2 2/16 8 6.85 7 0 0

Stars’ medium-pacer Iqdamul Haq is currently the highest-wicket taker of the Kabul Premier League with five wickets in two games. Following closely his teammates, Irfan Safi and Nijat Masood occupy the second and third spots with four wickets each, respectively.

Mohammad Ibrahim, Shafiullah Alokozai and Mohammadullah Hamkar have taken three wickets each. They are holding the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

