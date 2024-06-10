Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kabul Zalmi vs Band-e-Amir Stars (Updated) ft. Afsar Zazai & Nijat Masood

On Monday, June 10, 2024, the Kabul Premier League 2024 featured a double-header, with the Shaheen Hunters facing the Kabul Knight Riders in the first match and Kabul Zalmi taking on the Band-e-Amir Stars in the second.

The Shaheen Hunters were put to bat initially. Imran and Uzairullah Khamosh formed a solid 74-run opening stand, followed by a rapid 39 runs off 23 balls from Mohammad Asif. Later, Sediqullah Pacha blasted a 21-ball half-century, helping his team set an imposing target of 221 runs. Ishaq Saqi secured three wickets for the Knight Riders, while Zubaid Akbari took two.

In response, the Knight Riders lost three inside eight overs for 57 runs. Mohammad Riaz, however, delivered a brilliant innings, scoring 70 runs off 27 balls with 11 boundaries. Despite his efforts, the team was all out for 178 runs. Izharulhaq Naveed spearheaded the Hunters' bowling attack, taking four wickets. Said Khan and Wasim Mangal also contributed with three and two wickets, respectively.

In the following match, Kabul Zalmi posted a target of 204 runs for the Band-e-Amir Stars to chase. While Mohammad Akram and Mohammad Sabir chipped in with 24 runs each in the top order, Rahmanullah and Naveed Zadran contributed 30 runs apiece.

Nijat Masood was the pick of the Stars’ bowlers, taking three scalps, while the rest of the bowling lineup chipped in with a wicket each, barring Baryaly.

In response, the Stars lost two wickets during the powerplay, scoring 66 runs. Afsar Zazai led the batting lineup with an unbeaten 55, while Haroon Khan contributed a quick-fire knock of 42 from 22 balls. Despite their efforts, the Kabul Zalmi bowlers performed exceptionally well, limiting the Stars to 156 for 7.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Hassan Eisakhil (SPW) 4 4 0 313 156 78.25 138 8/13 1 2 0 28 27 2 Afsar Zazai (BAS) 5 5 1 223 66 55.75 150 5/27 0 3 0 24 8 3 Mohammad Sabir (KZ) 5 5 0 199 79 39.8 120 6/13 0 1 0 23 10 4 Yousuf Shah (KAR) 4 4 0 167 64 41.75 104 6/8 0 1 0 16 9 5 Bahar Shinwari (BAS) 5 5 1 164 81 41 111 5/26 0 1 0 19 8 6 Haroon Khan (BAS) 4 4 1 157 67 52.33 75 209.33 0 1 0 17 9 7 Naveed Obaid (BAS) 5 5 0 154 65 30.8 104 5/27 0 2 1 22 5 8 Masood Gurbaz (KZ) 5 5 1 127 59* 31.75 87 5/24 0 1 0 15 6 9 Ali Ahmad (SHE) 4 4 0 122 58 30.5 73 6/15 0 1 0 10 7 10 Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (SHH) 4 4 0 115 44 28.75 66 6/22 0 0 0 8 8

Hassan Eisakhil continues to dominate at the top of the Kabul Premier League most runs leaderboard with 313 runs to his name. He has maintained an excellent average of 78.25 and a strike rate of 226.81.

Afsar Zazai smashed a half-century in the previous game to take his tally to 223 runs. He climbed from the third position to second with an impressive average of 55.75.

Mohammad Sabir scored a 24-run knock against the Band-e-Amir Stars to occupy the second position in the most runs leaderboard with a total of 199 runs.

Yousuf Shah ascended from the sixth to the fourth spot after scoring 16 runs in the last game. He has 167 runs in four matches, averaging 41.75.

With 153 runs, Bahar Shinwari retained his fifth position at a notable average of 51.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Nijat Masood (BAS) 5 5 78 13 0 117 8 3/29 14.62 9 9.75 0 0 2 Ishaq Saqi (KAR) 3 3 60 10 1 101 7 3/28 14.42 10.1 8.57 0 0 3 Said Khan (SHH) 4 4 72 12 0 127 7 3/33 18.14 10.58 10.28 0 0 4 Iqdamul Haq (BAS) 5 5 82 13.4 0 128 7 3/22 18.28 9.36 11.71 0 0 5 AM Ghazanfar (KZ) 5 5 107 17.5 1 130 7 2/10 18.57 7.28 15.28 0 0 6 Faridoon Dawoodzai (BAS) 4 4 84 14 0 137 7 3/21 19.57 9.78 12 0 0 7 Zubaid Akbari (KAR) 3 3 72 12 0 87 6 3/28 14.5 7.25 12 0 0 8 Izharulhaq Naveed (SHH) 3 3 66 11 0 88 6 4/33 14.66 8 11 1 0 9 Shafiullah Alokozai (SHE) 4 3 42 7 0 95 6 3/19 15.83 13.57 7 0 0 10 Irfan Safi (BAS) 5 5 72 12 0 97 6 2/5 16.16 8.08 12 0 0

Nijat Masood of Band-e-Amir stars rocketed from seventh position to first, after picking up a three-wicket haul against Kabul Zalmi on Monday.

Ishaq Safi, Said Khan and Iqdamul Haq occupy the next three spots with seven wickets each. AM Ghazanfar and Faridoon Dawoodzai are currently holding the fifth and sixth positions with an average of 18.57 and 19.57, respectively.

Zubaid Akbari of Kabul Knight Riders moved from the 10th rank to seventh with six wickets in his kitty. Izharulhaq Naveed sits below him with six wickets after taking a four-fer against Knight Riders.

Shafiullah Alokozai and Irfan Safi also have six scalps in their account.

