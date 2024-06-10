Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Shaheen Hunters vs Speenghar Warriors (Updated) ft. Hassan Eisakhil & Bilal Sami

The Kabul Premier League 2024 saw a double-header between Kabul Zalmi vs Kabul Knight Riders and Shaheen Hunters vs Speenghar Warriors.

The Kabul Knight Riders opted to bowl first and restricted Kabul Zalmi to 163 runs. Adrees Karwan was the high-scorer with 43 runs off 21 balls, supported by Mohammad Sabir (34) and Masood Gurbaz (29) in the top order. Zubaid Akbari was the standout bowler for the Knight Riders with a three-wicket haul, while Mohibullah Zurmati, Amjid Khan, and Ishaq Saqi each claimed two wickets.

In their chase, Yousuf Shah (43) and Riaz Hassan (46) provided a perfect start for the Knight Riders. Despite a lack of healthy partnerships from the middle-order batters, they managed to reach the target in 18.5 overs, losing eight wickets along the way.

In the second match, Shaheen Hunters set a formidable target of 209 runs, losing six wickets in the process. Major contributions came from Imran (35), Abdul Malik (39), Mohammad Asif (38), and Rasheed Totakhil (24), with a notable 20-ball 43-run innings from Ijaz Ahmadzai.

In response, Hassan Eisakhil delivered a stunning knock of 156 runs from 51 balls, including 27 boundaries, helping the Warriors reach the target comfortably with 4.2 overs to spare. Wafadar Momand and Samiullah Shinwari each took two wickets for the Warriors, while Jalal Stanikzai took one.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Hassan Eisakhil (SPW) 4 4 0 313 156 78.25 138 226.81 1 2 0 28 27 2 Mohammad Sabir (KZ) 4 4 0 175 79 43.75 109 160.55 0 1 0 19 9 3 Afsar Zazai (BAS) 4 4 0 168 66 42 107 157 0 2 0 17 7 4 Naveed Obaid (BAS) 4 4 0 153 65 38.25 102 150 0 2 1 22 5 5 Bahar Shinwari (BAS) 4 4 1 153 81 51 99 154.54 0 1 0 19 7 6 Yousuf Shah (KAR) 3 3 0 151 64 50.33 84 179.76 0 1 0 14 9 7 Ali Ahmad (SHE) 4 4 0 122 58 30.5 73 167.12 0 1 0 10 7 8 Masood Gurbaz (KZ) 4 4 1 116 59* 38.66 81 143.2 0 1 0 14 5 9 Haroon Khan (BAS) 3 3 1 115 67 57.5 53 216.98 0 1 0 12 7 10 Shahidullah (SHE) 4 4 0 112 56 28 77 145.45 0 1 0 8 6

Speenghar Warriors’ Hassan Eisakhil moved from the second to first spot following a spectacular 156-run knock in the previous match. He has 353 runs in his account, averaging 78.25.

Mohammad Sabir’s 34-run knock against the Knight Riders helped him occupy the second position in the most runs leaderboard. He has 175 runs in four matches, averaging 43.75

Afsar Zazai with 168 runs descended from the first position to third. Similarly, Naveed Obaid also dropped to the fourth spot with 153 runs in his account.

Bahar Shinwari moved to the fifth rank with 153 runs scored at an excellent average of 51.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Faridoon Dawoodzai (BAS) 3 3 60 10 0 83 6 3/21 13.83 8.3 10 0 0 2 Shafiullah Alokozai (SHE) 4 3 42 7 0 95 6 3/19 15.83 13.57 7 0 0 3 Iqdamul Haq (BAS) 4 4 70 11.4 0 113 6 3/22 18.83 9.68 11.66 0 0 4 Bilal Sami (KZ) 4 4 84 14 0 120 6 3/40 20 8.57 14 0 0 5 Irfan Safi (BAS) 4 4 54 9 0 69 5 2/5 13.8 7.66 10.8 0 0 6 Wafadar Momand (SPW) 3 3 54 9 0 80 5 45340 16 8.88 10.8 0 0 7 Nijat Masood (BAS) 4 4 60 10 0 88 5 2/20 17.6 8.8 12 0 0 8 AM Ghazanfar (KZ) 4 4 89 14.5 0 120 5 2/26 24 8.08 17.8 0 0 9 Mohammadullah Hamkar (SHH) 3 3 60 10 0 124 5 3/39 24.8 12.4 12 0 0 10 Zubaid Akbari (KAR) 2 2 48 8 0 54 4 3/28 13.5 6.75 12 0 0

Faridoon Dawoodzai, Shafiullah Alokozai, and Iqdamul Haq lead the rankings with six wickets each, averaging 13.83, 15.83, and 18.83, respectively. Following them, Bilal Sami of Kabul Zalmi secures the fourth spot, also with six wickets, having taken one in the most recent match.

Irfan Safi, Wafadar Momand, Nijat Masood, AM Ghazanfar, and Mohammadullah Hamkar each have five wickets, occupying the subsequent positions.

Rounding out the top 10, Zubaid Akbari of Kabul Knight Riders has four wickets to his name.

