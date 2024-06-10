  • home icon
Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Shaheen Hunters vs Speenghar Warriors (Updated) ft. Hassan Eisakhil & Bilal Sami

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 10, 2024 00:09 IST
Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List Updated
Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List Updated

The Kabul Premier League 2024 saw a double-header between Kabul Zalmi vs Kabul Knight Riders and Shaheen Hunters vs Speenghar Warriors.

The Kabul Knight Riders opted to bowl first and restricted Kabul Zalmi to 163 runs. Adrees Karwan was the high-scorer with 43 runs off 21 balls, supported by Mohammad Sabir (34) and Masood Gurbaz (29) in the top order. Zubaid Akbari was the standout bowler for the Knight Riders with a three-wicket haul, while Mohibullah Zurmati, Amjid Khan, and Ishaq Saqi each claimed two wickets.

In their chase, Yousuf Shah (43) and Riaz Hassan (46) provided a perfect start for the Knight Riders. Despite a lack of healthy partnerships from the middle-order batters, they managed to reach the target in 18.5 overs, losing eight wickets along the way.

In the second match, Shaheen Hunters set a formidable target of 209 runs, losing six wickets in the process. Major contributions came from Imran (35), Abdul Malik (39), Mohammad Asif (38), and Rasheed Totakhil (24), with a notable 20-ball 43-run innings from Ijaz Ahmadzai.

In response, Hassan Eisakhil delivered a stunning knock of 156 runs from 51 balls, including 27 boundaries, helping the Warriors reach the target comfortably with 4.2 overs to spare. Wafadar Momand and Samiullah Shinwari each took two wickets for the Warriors, while Jalal Stanikzai took one.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Hassan Eisakhil (SPW)44031315678.25138226.811202827
2Mohammad Sabir (KZ)4401757943.75109160.55010199
3Afsar Zazai (BAS)4401686642107157020177
4Naveed Obaid (BAS)4401536538.25102150021225
5Bahar Shinwari (BAS)441153815199154.54010197
6Yousuf Shah (KAR)3301516450.3384179.76010149
7Ali Ahmad (SHE)4401225830.573167.12010107
8Masood Gurbaz (KZ)44111659*38.6681143.2010145
9Haroon Khan (BAS)3311156757.553216.98010127
10Shahidullah (SHE)440112562877145.4501086

Speenghar Warriors’ Hassan Eisakhil moved from the second to first spot following a spectacular 156-run knock in the previous match. He has 353 runs in his account, averaging 78.25.

Mohammad Sabir’s 34-run knock against the Knight Riders helped him occupy the second position in the most runs leaderboard. He has 175 runs in four matches, averaging 43.75

Afsar Zazai with 168 runs descended from the first position to third. Similarly, Naveed Obaid also dropped to the fourth spot with 153 runs in his account.

Bahar Shinwari moved to the fifth rank with 153 runs scored at an excellent average of 51.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Faridoon Dawoodzai (BAS)33601008363/2113.838.31000
2Shafiullah Alokozai (SHE)4342709563/1915.8313.57700
3Iqdamul Haq (BAS)447011.4011363/2218.839.6811.6600
4Bilal Sami (KZ)448414012063/40208.571400
5Irfan Safi (BAS)4454906952/513.87.6610.800
6Wafadar Momand (SPW)33549080545340168.8810.800
7Nijat Masood (BAS)44601008852/2017.68.81200
8AM Ghazanfar (KZ)448914.5012052/26248.0817.800
9Mohammadullah Hamkar (SHH)336010012453/3924.812.41200
10Zubaid Akbari (KAR)2248805443/2813.56.751200

Faridoon Dawoodzai, Shafiullah Alokozai, and Iqdamul Haq lead the rankings with six wickets each, averaging 13.83, 15.83, and 18.83, respectively. Following them, Bilal Sami of Kabul Zalmi secures the fourth spot, also with six wickets, having taken one in the most recent match.

Irfan Safi, Wafadar Momand, Nijat Masood, AM Ghazanfar, and Mohammadullah Hamkar each have five wickets, occupying the subsequent positions.

Rounding out the top 10, Zubaid Akbari of Kabul Knight Riders has four wickets to his name.

