Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Shamshad Eagles vs Kabul Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Yousuf Shah & Iqdamul Haq

On Thursday, June 7, 2024, the Kabul Premier League 2024 saw a double-header between Speenghar Warriors vs Kabul Zalmi and Shamshad Eagles vs Kabul Knight Riders.

Speenghar Warriors suffered their first loss against Kabul Zalmi after a 50-run victory over Shamsad Eagles. They had posted a 150-run target for the loss of eight wickets, with Hassan Eisakhil top-scoring 39 off 19 deliveries, featuring six fours and two sixes. AM Ghazanfar and Anwar Mangal picked up two wickets for Kabul.

In reply, Kabul Zalmi chased down the target in 15.4 overs with the likes of Mohammad Sabir’s 32 off 18 and Masood Gurbaz’s match-winning knock of 59 runs from 32 balls. Wafadar Momand claimed two wickets for the Warriors, conceding 18 runs in two overs.

Trending

In the following game, with a 21-ball 44-run knock from Shahidullah followed by decent contributions from Ihsanullah (29) and Ali Ahmad (25), Shamshad Eagles had set a 133-run target in 13 overs. Rahman Shah picked up two wickets for the Kabul Knight Riders.

In response, the Knight Riders couldn’t achieve the target despite a fantastic 64-run knock from Yousuf Shah. Abdullah Tarakhil took two wickets while Shahidullah, Tariq Stanikzai, and Bashir Ahmad secured one wicket each.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Yousuf Shah (KAR) 2 2 0 108 64 54 61 177.04 0 1 0 8 7 2 Bahar Shinwari (BAS) 2 2 0 93 81 46.5 59 157.62 0 1 0 9 5 3 Hassan Eisakhil (SPW) 2 2 0 90 51 45 45 200 0 1 0 13 5 4 Haroon Khan (BAS) 1 1 0 67 67 67 29 231.03 0 1 0 7 4 5 Ali Ahmad (SHE) 2 2 0 61 36 30.5 40 152.5 0 0 0 3 4 6 Masood Gurbaz (KZ) 1 1 1 59 59* 0 32 184.37 0 1 0 6 3 7 Rahim Mangal (SHE) 2 2 0 53 40 26.5 42 126.19 0 0 0 5 2 8 Emal (BAS) 2 2 0 47 46 23.5 41 114.63 0 0 0 6 1 9 Shahidullah (SHE) 2 2 0 45 44 22.5 25 180 0 0 0 4 3 10 Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (SHH) 1 1 0 44 44 44 28 157.14 0 0 0 2 4

Yousuf Shah of Kabul Knight Riders occupied the first position after scoring 64 runs in the previous game. He has a total of 108 runs to his name with a strike rate of 177.04.

Bahar Shinwari descended to the second, having scored 93 runs in two matches, including an 81-run knock. Following closely, Hassan Eisakhil of Speenghar Warriors retained his third spot after a 39-run knock in the last game on Thursday.

Haroon Khan of Band-e-Amir Stars moved from second to fourth spot with 67 runs to his name.

Meanwhile, Ali Ahmad of Shamshad Eagles climbed up to fifth position with 61 runs to his name, thanks to his 25 runs inning in the previous match against Knight Riders.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Iqdamul Haq (BAS) 2 2 40 6.4 0 54 5 45373 10.8 8.1 8 0 0 2 Irfan Safi (BAS) 2 2 24 4 0 21 4 45327 5.25 5.25 6 0 0 3 Abdullah Tarakhil (SHE) 2 2 30 5 0 34 4 45338 8.5 6.8 7.5 0 0 4 Nijat Masood (BAS) 2 2 36 6 0 45 4 45342 11.25 7.5 9 0 0 5 Shafiullah Alokozai (SHE) 2 1 12 2 0 19 3 45370 6.33 9.5 4 0 0 6 Tariq Stanikzai (SHE) 2 2 24 4 0 28 3 45335 9.33 7 8 0 0 7 Khalil Gurbaz (SPW) 2 2 20 3.2 0 29 3 45338 9.66 8.7 6.66 0 0 8 Mohammadullah Hamkar (SHH) 1 1 24 4 0 39 3 3/39 13 9.75 8 0 0 9 Arab Gul (KAR) 2 2 36 6 0 42 3 45342 14 7 12 0 0 10 Bashir Ahmad (SHE) 2 2 42 7 2 47 3 45343 15.66 6.71 14 0 0

Iqdamul Haq maintains his top position on the most wickets leaderboard with a total of five wickets. Irfan Safi, his teammate, continues to hold the second spot with four wickets, boasting an average and economy rate of 5.25.

On Thursday, Abdullah Tarakhil from the Eagles secured the third position by taking two wickets, bringing his total to four

Meanwhile, Nijat Masood has slipped to fourth place, while Shafiullah Alokozai has reclaimed the fifth spot, each with four wickets to their name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback