Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Shamshad Eagles vs Kabul Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Yousuf Shah & Iqdamul Haq

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 06, 2024 20:23 IST
Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List
Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List Updated

On Thursday, June 7, 2024, the Kabul Premier League 2024 saw a double-header between Speenghar Warriors vs Kabul Zalmi and Shamshad Eagles vs Kabul Knight Riders.

Speenghar Warriors suffered their first loss against Kabul Zalmi after a 50-run victory over Shamsad Eagles. They had posted a 150-run target for the loss of eight wickets, with Hassan Eisakhil top-scoring 39 off 19 deliveries, featuring six fours and two sixes. AM Ghazanfar and Anwar Mangal picked up two wickets for Kabul.

In reply, Kabul Zalmi chased down the target in 15.4 overs with the likes of Mohammad Sabir’s 32 off 18 and Masood Gurbaz’s match-winning knock of 59 runs from 32 balls. Wafadar Momand claimed two wickets for the Warriors, conceding 18 runs in two overs.

also-read-trending Trending

In the following game, with a 21-ball 44-run knock from Shahidullah followed by decent contributions from Ihsanullah (29) and Ali Ahmad (25), Shamshad Eagles had set a 133-run target in 13 overs. Rahman Shah picked up two wickets for the Kabul Knight Riders.

In response, the Knight Riders couldn’t achieve the target despite a fantastic 64-run knock from Yousuf Shah. Abdullah Tarakhil took two wickets while Shahidullah, Tariq Stanikzai, and Bashir Ahmad secured one wicket each.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Yousuf Shah (KAR)220108645461177.0401087
2Bahar Shinwari (BAS)220938146.559157.6201095
3Hassan Eisakhil (SPW)22090514545200010135
4Haroon Khan (BAS)11067676729231.0301074
5Ali Ahmad (SHE)220613630.540152.500034
6Masood Gurbaz (KZ)1115959*032184.3701063
7Rahim Mangal (SHE)220534026.542126.1900052
8Emal (BAS)220474623.541114.6300061
9Shahidullah (SHE)220454422.52518000043
10Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (SHH)11044444428157.1400024

Yousuf Shah of Kabul Knight Riders occupied the first position after scoring 64 runs in the previous game. He has a total of 108 runs to his name with a strike rate of 177.04.

Bahar Shinwari descended to the second, having scored 93 runs in two matches, including an 81-run knock. Following closely, Hassan Eisakhil of Speenghar Warriors retained his third spot after a 39-run knock in the last game on Thursday.

Haroon Khan of Band-e-Amir Stars moved from second to fourth spot with 67 runs to his name.

Meanwhile, Ali Ahmad of Shamshad Eagles climbed up to fifth position with 61 runs to his name, thanks to his 25 runs inning in the previous match against Knight Riders.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Iqdamul Haq (BAS)22406.405454537310.88.1800
2Irfan Safi (BAS)222440214453275.255.25600
3Abdullah Tarakhil (SHE)223050344453388.56.87.500
4Nijat Masood (BAS)2236604544534211.257.5900
5Shafiullah Alokozai (SHE)211220193453706.339.5400
6Tariq Stanikzai (SHE)222440283453359.337800
7Khalil Gurbaz (SPW)22203.20293453389.668.76.6600
8Mohammadullah Hamkar (SHH)1124403933/39139.75800
9Arab Gul (KAR)223660423453421471200
10Bashir Ahmad (SHE)2242724734534315.666.711400

Iqdamul Haq maintains his top position on the most wickets leaderboard with a total of five wickets. Irfan Safi, his teammate, continues to hold the second spot with four wickets, boasting an average and economy rate of 5.25.

On Thursday, Abdullah Tarakhil from the Eagles secured the third position by taking two wickets, bringing his total to four

Meanwhile, Nijat Masood has slipped to fourth place, while Shafiullah Alokozai has reclaimed the fifth spot, each with four wickets to their name.

