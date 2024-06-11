Kabul Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Speenghar Warriors vs Kabul Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Abdul Malik & Arab Gul

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the Shaheen Hunters faced off against the Shamsad Eagles in the 14th match of the Kabul Premier League 2024. Later, the Speenghar Warriors went up against the Kabul Knight Riders in the following game.

The Hunters met the Eagles in their final league-stage game where batting first, they set a formidable target of 251 runs. Abdul Malik scored a magnificent century and skipper Ijaz Ahmadzai added 35 runs off 11 balls. Dastagir Khan bagged three wickets for the Eagles.

The Eagles had a disappointing start, losing two wickets during the powerplay. However, Khyal Mohammad's half-century and 46-run contributions from both Haji Muradi and Shahidullah weren’t enough to achieve the mark, resulting in a 43-run loss. Abdullah and Said Khan each took a couple of wickets for the Hunters.

The Kabul Knight Riders, meanwhile, secured an easy victory over the Speenghar Warriors in the second game. Opting to bowl first, they bundled out the Warriors on 148 runs, thanks to an outstanding spell of 4/16 from Arab Gul and two wickets each from Yama Arab and Ishaq Saqi.

In response, Zubaid Akbari (46), Yousuf Shah (30 off 11), and Mohammad Riaz (27 off 18) guided them to the target with seven overs remaining.

Samiullah Shinwari (2) and Jalal Stanikzai (2) took four wickets for the Warriors, while Wafadar Momand and Waleed Stanekzai claimed one wicket apiece.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Hassan Eisakhil (SPW) 5 5 0 349 156 69.8 154 226.62 1 2 0 32 30 2 Afsar Zazai (BAS) 5 5 1 223 66 55.75 150 148.66 0 3 0 24 8 3 Abdul Malik (SHH) 5 5 0 208 116 41.6 128 162.5 1 0 0 19 11 4 Mohammad Sabir (KZ) 5 5 0 199 79 39.8 120 165.83 0 1 0 23 10 5 Yousuf Shah (KAR) 5 5 0 197 64 39.4 115 171.3 0 1 0 23 9 6 Bahar Shinwari (BAS) 5 5 1 164 81 41 111 147.74 0 1 0 19 8 7 Shahidullah (SHE) 5 5 0 158 56 31.6 98 161.22 0 1 0 14 9 8 Haroon Khan (BAS) 4 4 1 157 67 52.33 75 209.33 0 1 0 17 9 9 Naveed Obaid (BAS) 5 5 0 154 65 30.8 104 148.07 0 2 1 22 5 10 Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (SHH) 5 5 1 150 44 37.5 77 194.8 0 0 0 14 9

Hassan Eisakhil scored a 36-run knock in the previous game. He solidified his position with 349 runs in five matches, averaging 69.80 and striking 220 plus.

Afsar Zazai has accumulated 223 runs in five matches, boasting an impressive average of 55.75, and is currently second on the most runs list.

Abdul Malik's 116-run knock in the last game, which included eight fours and nine sixes, have moved him to third place with a total of 208 runs.

Mohammad Sabir holds the fourth spot with 199 runs and a strike rate of 165.83. Following closely, Yousuf Shah, who slipped to fifth place, has 197 runs in five matches, averaging 39.40.

Kabul Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Ishaq Saqi (KAR) 4 4 84 14 1 122 9 3/28 13.55 8.71 9.33 0 0 2 Arab Gul (KAR) 5 5 102 17 0 136 9 4/16 15.11 8 11.33 1 0 3 Said Khan (SHH) 5 5 96 16 0 162 9 3/33 18 10.12 10.66 0 0 4 Nijat Masood (BAS) 5 5 78 13 0 117 8 3/29 14.62 9 9.75 0 0 5 Zubaid Akbari (KAR) 4 4 96 16 0 116 7 3/28 16.57 7.25 13.71 0 0 6 Shafiullah Alokozai (SHE) 5 4 54 9 0 121 7 3/19 17.28 13.44 7.71 0 0 7 Iqdamul Haq (BAS) 5 5 82 13.4 0 128 7 3/22 18.28 9.36 11.71 0 0 8 AM Ghazanfar (KZ) 5 5 107 17.5 1 130 7 2/10 18.57 7.28 15.28 0 0 9 Faridoon Dawoodzai (BAS) 4 4 84 14 0 137 7 3/21 19.57 9.78 12 0 0 10 Irfan Safi (BAS) 5 5 72 12 0 97 6 2/5 16.16 8.08 12 0 0

Ishaq Saqi and Arab Gul of Kabul Knight Riders, alongside Said Khan of Shaheen Hunters, occupy the top three spots. They have secured nine wickets at an average of 13.55, 15.11, and 18, respectively.

Band-e-Amir Stars’ Nijat Masood ranks fourth in the most wickets leaderboard with eight wickets in his kitty.

Zubaid Akbari, Shafiullah Alokozai, Iqdamul Haq, AM Ghazanfar, and Faridoon Dawoodzai hold the following spots with seven wickets each.

Irfan Safi rounds off the top 10 having picked up six wickets in five matches at a decent economy of 8.08.

