Kagiso Rabada brings out the aeroplane celebration after dismissing Usman Khawaja again in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final [Watch]

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja for six runs in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Thursday, June 12. The southpaw fell, nicking a ball from around the wicket, and Kyle Verreynne took a simple catch in the 11th over of the innings.
It was the second time in the match that Rabada had dismissed Khawaja and given South Africa the ideal start in the second innings. He also brought out his signature aeroplane celebration after dismissing Khawaja.
The wicket extended Kagiso Rabada's outstanding form with the ball in the match. He had claimed figures of 5/51 in 15.4 overs in the first innings to help South Africa bowl Australia out for 212 in 56.4 overs.
A few balls after dismissing Khawaja, Rabada removed Cameron Green also for the second time in the match. The batter fell for nought, edging a ball to third slip where Wiaan Mulder completed the catch.
Kagiso Rabada and South Africa face long road back in the match as Pat Cummins puts Australia on top
The wicket of Khawaja was a much-needed boost for South Africa, who were left with a herculean task of coming back into the match. They were bowled out for 138 in their first innings to give Australia a lead of 74 runs.
Pat Cummins claimed figures of 6/28, including four in the post-lunch session, to derail the South African innings and put Australia on top in the summit clash. Mitchell Starc took two wickets and Josh Hazlewood took a solitary wicket to lend support to Australia.
At the time of writing, Australia were 34/2 in the 13th over on Day 2. Their lead had increased to 108 runs with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease.
