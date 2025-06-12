Kagiso Rabada traps Alex Carey lbw for 43 to break crucial partnership in SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final [Watch]

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada once again came to the Proteas’ rescue on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The match is being played at the Lord’s in London, with Day 2 on Thursday, June 12.

The ace pacer took the prized scalp of Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey. The latter smashed 43 runs to 50 balls after the Aussie top order fell like a pack of cards in the second innings. With the scalp, Rabada broke the 61-run partnership between Carey and Mitchell Starc, reducing the defending champions to 134/8.

The incident took place in the 39th over of Australia’s second innings. Rabada bowled a nip-backer that came back in as Carey tried to flick but missed it altogether. The impact was in line as the ball hit the batter on the knee roll. The on-field umpire gave it, and Carey went for a review, and the replay confirmed it was an umpire’s call.

Watch the video below:

Alex Carey saves the day for Australia as bowlers take honors on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 final

Alex Carey played an innings given the situation as the Aussies lost half their side for 64 in their second innings in the WTC 2025 final against South Africa.

Australia were 144/8 at stumps on Day 2, with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon at the crease. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi bagged three wickets apiece for the Proteas.

Earlier in the day, SA were bundled out for 138 in their first innings. Resuming the day on 43/4, Skipper Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham put up a fight, scoring 36 (84) and 45 (111), respectively, but failed to consolidate. Australia captain Pat Cummins led by example, returning with scintillating figures of 6/28, while Mitchell Starc bagged two wickets.

Meanwhile, on Day 1, Aussies were bowled out for 212 in their first innings, thanks to a fifer from Kagiso Rabada. Beau Webster and Steve Smith came up with gritty knocks of 72 (92) and 66 (112) as other batters faltered.

Follow the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final live score and updates here.

