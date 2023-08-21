"Kaisa laga mera majak" - Top 10 funny memes as uncertainty arose around Shubman Gill's selection in Team India squad for Asia Cup

Things took a dramatic turn for a few minutes on Monday (August 21) afternoon after Shubman Gill's name was not present in the initial squad list that was circulated on social media platforms. It went viral in a couple of minutes and fans were shocked after they could not find Gill in it.

The social media platforms were abuzz discussing the development. Several fans speculated that maybe selectors snubbed him for displaying poor form in West Indies or it was due to a sudden injury issue.

After around eight minutes an updated squad list surfaced online, with Gill present in it. Moments later, the issue was resolved when Ajit Agarkar read out the names of the players, who got selected for the Asia Cup.

Fans took note of the saga and used the situation to compile engaging memes.

"I expect him to do very well" - Greg Chappell predicts Shubman Gill will have a fine run in 2023 ODI World Cup

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell opined that Shubman Gill is a prolific scorer in the ODI format. Chappell expects him to do well in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup, irrespective of his recent dip in form in the West Indies tour.

In an interview with RevSporz, Chappell said:

"I think in this format, Shubman Gill will be fine. I expect him to do very well. He has shown before that he does very well in this format. The issue that I have seen with him is more pronounced in red ball cricket where the ball can move around a little bit more and catching fielders are in positions for much longer."

He added:

"It's not such an issue for him in white-ball cricket. It can be an issue if he gets a good ball early on when the ball is new and hard and doing a little bit. But he is a good player. Shubman Gill has proven himself in most formats before. I would expect him to do well."

Gill will be back on the field when India takes on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.