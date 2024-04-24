Kandy Samp Army owner Yoni Patel accused of match-fixing in Legends League Trophy

The Colombo magistrate's court official has found Yoni Patel, owner of Kandy Samp Army team, guilty of fixing matches in Legends League Cricket 2024. Patel, along with P Akash, manager of Punjab Royals, is set to face indictment charges, as per Sri Lanka's Attorney General.

The development comes after Patel's bail plea was rejected by the court on Friday (April 12). Moreover, the travel ban was extended to the duo for one more month.

The Legends League Cricket 2024 took place from March 8 to 19 at Pallekele international stadium.

Former Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga and ex-New Zealand batter Neil Broom lodged a complaint to Special Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Sports. They informed them about the approach made by Patel and Akash to fix matches. Tharanga plied his trade for the Samp Army, while Broom represented the Royals in the recently concluded tournament. Interestingly, Tharanga is also the chairman of national selectors in Sri Lankan cricket.

It is important to note that Sri Lanka was the first country to declare match-fixing illegal in 2019, and anyone found guilty is bound to be jailed up to 10 years.

Rajasthan Kings lifted the Legends League Cricket 2024 title

The Legends League Cricket 2024 saw the participation of seven teams, Colombo Lions, Delhi Devils, Dubai Giants, Kandy Samp Army, NY Superstar Strikers, Punjab Royals, and Rajasthan Kings. The Strikers, Kings, Giants, and the Royals progressed through to the semi-finals.

In the final, the Robin Uthappa-led Kings met Yuvraj Singh's Strikers. Batting first, the Kings posted a mammoth 179/4 in 15 overs, riding on the sensational innings from Ashley Nurse (97 off 41). Jerome Taylor picked up three wickets for the Strikers.

In response, NY did not get off to a strong start, with Alviro Petersen and Chadwick Walton contributing at run-a-ball. Although Yuvraj (54 off 22) was terrific with his ball-striking abilities, the Strikers fell short by 20 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback