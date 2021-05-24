"Kapil Dev’s most important contribution to Indian cricket was making fast bowling sexy" - Jonathan Agnew

Former England cricketer-turned-broadcaster Jonathan Agnew has paid a unique tribute to Indian legend Kapil Dev, stating that the former cricketer made fast bowling look ‘sexy’.

A number of cricketing greats and journalists combined to analyze the impact of Kapil Dev on the fortunes of Indian cricket in ICC’s Hall of Fame series. Agnew was heard saying in the ICC video:

“Whenever I came across Kapil Dev, he always played the game with a smile on his face. I think his most important contribution to Indian cricket was making fast bowling sexy. He brought a new element into Indian cricket.”

Former Pakistan left-arm seamer and fast bowling genius Wasim Akram described Kapil Dev as a true game changer. He said:

“Over 400 wickets, 5000-plus Test runs, 250-plus one-day wickets. For me, a true game changer.”

According to former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, Kapil Dev’s ability to master his trade in tough circumstances and conditions made him an absolute great. He elaborated:

“He was a wonderful all-rounder and his contribution to Indian cricket goes far beyond just his on-field performances. Being a fast bowler in India didn’t appeal to many, but Kapil Dev did that year after year. His record would show that his fitness, endurance and ability to do that was phenomenal. His longevity was great but his skill set was also there. He certainly put India on the cricketing map.”

To achieve what Kapil Dev did was a remarkable effort: Ian Botham

England great Ian Botham chipped in by stating that Kapil Dev’s achievements were all the more remarkable because of the number of matches he played on dead and unresponsive Indian pitches. He explained:

“Imagine what he had to go through bowling on those Indian wickets day in and day out. To achieve what he did was a remarkable effort.”

Botham, Kapil Dev, Richard Hadlee and Imran Khan were hailed as the four best all-rounders of the 80s.

Veteran Indian scribe Sunandan Lele described Kapil Dev as a "complete package" who could do everything on a cricket field. According to Lele:

“He was the first Indian fast bowler who could bowl at a continuous pace and a continuous line. That way, he transformed Indian cricket. Kapil Dev was a complete package for Indian cricket. He was a great fast bowler with classy outswing. He was a very good batsman. He had simple flow, same like a golf swing. And how can we forget that stupendous catch to get rid of Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final?”

Kapil Dev retired from international cricket in 1994 with a then-record 434 Test scalps and 253 wickets in ODIs. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2010.