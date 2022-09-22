"Kar de, koi nahi dekh raha" - Shahid Afridi opens up on how he tampered with the pitch in 2005

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has been one of the most controversial figures in world cricket. He often made contentious statements and was even involved in verbal exchanges with opposition players on several occassions.

The 42-year-old also served a ban for his role in pitch-tampering during a Test against England in Faisalabad in 2005.

Seventeen years later, Afridi opened up on the incident, saying that he spoke with teammate Shoaib Malik before tampering with the pitch.

Speaking on Samaa TV, the former cricketer said:

“It was a good series. That Test was in Faislabad. Believe me, it was a Test and the ball was neither turning, nor it was getting any swing or seam. It was getting quite boring. I was applying my full force and nothing was happening. Then suddenly, a gas cylinder exploded and everyone got distracted.

"I told Malik, 'Mera dil chaah raha hai main idhar patch bana du. Ball toh turn ho!' (I want to create a patch on this pitch so badly. I want the ball to turn!)"

Afridi further revealed that Malik insisted him to tamper with the wicket, which he did. He added:

"Kar de. Koi nai dekh raha' (Do it, no one is watching). So I did that!"

Afridi was later sanctioned for one Test and two ODIs for his actions during the Test match.

"You do realize it was a mistake" - Shahid Afridi

Looking back, Afridi admitted that it was a mistake on his part. He continued:

"What happened is history. When I look back at it, you do realise it was a mistake."

Afridi represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20Is, scoring 11,196 runs and picking up 541 wickets across formats. He was part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2009.

