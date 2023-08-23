Karsan Ghavri names India's 2023 World Cup squad; Shreyas Iyer misses out

Former cricketer Karsan Ghavri gave a rough idea of what his 15-member India squad would look like for the ODI World Cup to be played at home later this year.

Out of the 15 players, Ghavri named 13, including two spots open to be picked as per the roles of a wicketkeeper and a spinner. Interestingly, Shreyas Iyer didn't make it to Ghavri's squad despite being declared fully fit for the Asia Cup.

Speaking to timesnownews.com, here's what Karsan Ghavri had to say about his probable World Cup squad:

"Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, one keeper, Ravindra Jadeja, one spinner, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna if he is fit else Mohammed Shami. "

Ajit Agarkar provides update on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's India comeback

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also confirmed that Shreyas Iyer had completely recovered from his back injury and was fit to play the first game of the Asia Cup. KL Rahul, on the other hand, seems to have a bit of a niggle and may be in a race against time to be fit for the first game.

On this, Agarkar stated:

"Shreyas (Iyer) has been declared match fit. KL (Rahul) has picked up a small niggle that’s why Sanju is with us. We saw some real promise (from Tilak) in West Indies. It will give him some exposure. We can pick 17 here in the World Cup, it would be 15."

Rahul and Iyer's potential comeback will be crucial to India's Asia Cup and World Cup chances.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (traveling reserve).