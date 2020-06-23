Karun Nair among top Karnataka cricketers to undergo KSCA medical tests

Over 24 players, including stars like Karun Nair, R Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, and Ronit More turned up for medical tests.

The date for resumption of training is yet to be announced but players are likely to be put through fitness drills.

Karnataka batsman Karun Nair.

Karnataka cricketers are slowly starting to return to activity but the state association are keen on taking all precautions. Over 24 players, including top Karnataka stars like Karun Nair, R Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, and Ronit More turned up for medical tests.

After more than three months of inactivity due to the lockdown enforced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) asked it’s players to assemble at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (June 22).

Karun Nair and other Karnataka stars undergo medical tests

The state’s players who are centrally contracted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Manish Pandey – will have to wait for the national body’s permission and the National Cricket Academy to resume operations before they are assessed.

All players were divided into groups and assigned a time slot for the routine examinations which included ECG, blood, and respiratory tests.

“It felt good to be back at the stadium. It's been a second home for so many of us that I missed being here. Although we haven't started practice yet, it was nice to meet the other players," Karun Nair was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Karun Nair has had a stop-start career with the Indian team. He was dropped unceremoniously from the team after scoring a memorable triple century against England.

The 28-year-old is part of the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is just happy to get back to the grind.

“The first couple of weeks were fine because we were coming off a hectic season. But after that, it got tough. As professional cricketers, we have a routine which suddenly ceased to exist.

Advertisement

“That said, we had no reason to complain, given the pandemic's global impact. The situation taught me to be more patient. I utilised the time to get fitter. While I'm eager to pick up my bat again and hit the nets, it's important each one of us understands the situation and respects the rules,” Karun Nair said about the lockdown period.

The date for resumption of full-fledged training is yet to be announced. However, the players are likely to be put through fitness and conditioning drills during the week.

Karun Nair’s teammate and Karnataka top-order batsman R. Samarth was just happy to return to the stadium again. The 27-year-old was pleased by KSCA’s initiative to ease the players back into their training routine.

The KSCA had recently indicated that it planned to begin the season in the first week of July. But the association has to wait for the BCCI's SOP and guidelines from the state government.