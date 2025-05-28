Karun Nair dons the national kit again ahead of England A vs India A 2025 series [In Pictures]

Karun Nair is all geared up for the upcoming India A tour of England. The 33-year-old shared pictures in the Team India kit following his comeback to the national side for the first time since 2018.
The right-handed batter shared snapshots on Instagram during a net session ahead of the first of the two unofficial Tests against England Lions, which begins in Canterbury on Friday, May 30.
On Wednesday (May 28), Nair took to Instagram and captioned the social media post:
“Out and about.”
Nair has earned his place back in the side following his exploits in the 2024-25 domestic season. The Vidarbha batter smashed nine centuries across formats, including 863 runs in 16 innings at an average of 53.93, including four tons in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.
Overall, he has 8,211 runs in 114 first-class matches, averaging 49.16 with the help of 23 tons and 36 half-centuries.
"Played a bit of county cricket" – BCCI chief selector on Karun Nair’s inclusion in Test team ahead of India tour of England 2025
BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar paid weightage to Karun Nair’s experience of playing county cricket alongside his current form. He said (via RCB):
“At the moment, Karun has scored heaps of runs in domestic, has played a bit of Test cricket, played a bit of county cricket. With Virat not there, clearly, we're lacking a bit of experience. We felt his experience could help.”
Nair amassed 487 runs in 11 innings while playing for Northamptonshire in the 2024-25 County Championship Division Two. During his stint, he smashed 202* against Glamorgan.
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Tests, he will now be keen to grab opportunities with both hands following his return to the side after eight years of absence.
It’s worth mentioning that Karun Nair played six Tests from 2017-18, scoring 374 runs in seven innings. He is only the second Indian player with a triple century in Tests. Nair scored an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai on his debut in December 2016.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news