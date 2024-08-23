KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Malaysia, Match 3

The third match of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 was played on Friday, August 23. Hong Kong squared off against Malaysia at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur.

A solid all-around effort saw Hong Kong defeat Malaysia comprehensively. This was their first win in the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 and they have boosted their net run rate to +0.378. As a result, they have jumped to the top spot from the third spot on the points table after grabbing two points.

Malaysia have slipped to the second spot after suffering their first loss in the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024. They have two points to their name in as many games and have a net run rate of +0.198.

Kuwait also have two points in two games and are sitting at the bottom of the points table after having a net run rate of -0.610.

Here is how the points table looks like after the conclusion of match 3.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Hong Kong 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.378 2 Malaysia 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.198 3 Kuwait 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.61

Yasim Murtaza’s spell helps Hong Kong grab their first win in the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024

Hong Kong won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third match of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024. Malaysian skipper Syed Aziz Mubarak looked good at the top of the order. He scored 31 off 21 balls before falling in the last over of the powerplay.

None of the other Malaysian batters got going. The second top-scorer for them was Ahmad Faiz with 16 as they finished their innings on 101/7.

Yasim Murtaza was brilliant with the ball for Hong Kong. He spun a web around the Malaysian batters and registered outstanding figures of 4/9 in his four overs. Ateeq Iqbal and Ehsan Khan also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Hong Kong lost their openers early in the innings but skipper Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat (34) held the innings nicely. Both kept Malaysia at bay till the halfway mark.

Hayat fell in the 11th over but Nizakat made sure that there were no more hiccups in the chase. He remained unbeaten on 37 to guide his side across the finish line in the 17th over with six wickets in hand. He had Yasim Murtaza at the other end on 13.

Rizwan Haider, Pavandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, and Ahmed Aqeel picked up a scalp apiece for Malaysia but there weren’t enough runs on the board to defend. As a result, they suffered their first loss in the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, registered their first win of the competition and jumped to the top spot after boosting their net run rate with the convincing win.

