KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Malaysia vs Kuwait, Match 5

The fifth match of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 saw Malaysia square off against Kuwait. The game was played at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, August 25.

A comprehensive victory saw Kuwait retain the top position on the points table with six points. Hong Kong, who were placed last before the match, have moved up to the second spot.

Hong Kong have two points under their belt and a net run rate of 0.170. Malaysia, meanwhile, have slipped to the bottom of the table after their loss to Kuwait. They have two points as well but an inferior net run rate of -0.166.

Trending

Kuwait have qualified for the final of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024. Hong Kong and Malaysia's clash on Monday, August 26, will be a virtual semifinal; the winner will qualify for the final against Kuwait.

Here is how the points table looks like after the conclusion of Match 5:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Kuwait 4 3 1 0 0 6 -0.026 2 Hong Kong 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.17 3 Malaysia 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.166

Meet Bhavsar and bowlers help Kuwait reach final of KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024

Kuwait were asked to bat first in the fifth match of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 by Malaysia. Meet Bhavsar notched up a fifty at the top of the order. His 59 laid the foundation for a strong finish. Cameos from Mohammed Aslam (28) and Muhammad Umar (26) powered Kuwait to 163/7.

Skipper Syed Aziz Mubarak and Ahmed Aqeel picked up two wickets each for Malaysia. Khizar Hayat also chipped in with a wicket but they were a bit sloppy at the back end of the innings.

In reply, Mubarak (25) and Sharvin Muniandy (39) began well but the middle-order batters faltered. Aqeel Wahid at seven tried hard and scored 47* but it wasn’t enough as Malaysia finished their innings on 145/8 to fall short by 18 runs.

It was a collective effort from Kuwait’s bowlers to defend the total successfully. Each of their five bowlers entered the wickets column. Skipper Mohammed Aslam bowled beautifully to register figures of 3/16 in his four overs.

With the win, Kuwait sealed a place in the final of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024. Malaysia will be hoping to turn things around and fire in unison against Hong Kong on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️